KSAT Q&A: Mayor Jones addresses District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez’s jail booking video

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT’s 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday for a Q&A that covered, in part, District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez’s jail booking video for a suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI) charge.

In emails obtained by KSAT Investigates, Jones contacted Bexar County officials about the “leaked video” which was actually from a public livestream.

On Tuesday, Jones said that City Manager Erik Walsh, City Attorney Andy Segovia and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus also believed that the video of Gonzalez’s booking was unprecedented footage.

“When you have such senior city staff saying they’ve never seen anything like that, for us, it seemed like something had been shared inappropriately,” Jones said.

The mayor also said that she and senior city officials were unaware of Bexar County’s publicly available livestream.

During the Q&A, Jones also discussed the upcoming revenue tax vote for a new San Antonio Spurs arena and flood mitigation efforts in San Antonio and Bexar County.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

