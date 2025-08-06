San Antonio District 8 councilwoman addresses 2010 arrest for DWI in public statement

San Antonio City Council District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez was arrested late Thursday on a driving while intoxicated charge, according to a warrant obtained by KSAT.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez publicly acknowledged a 2010 driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrest for the first time on Wednesday.

Gonzalez — who was elected to the seat in the June 6 runoff election — released a statement where she addressed two DWI arrests, including the one that happened in late July.

“Regarding questions about a DWI charge in 2010, I was acquitted by a jury of my peers,” Gonzalez said. “I had the record expunged, as is the right of anyone who is actually innocent.”

Records obtained by KSAT show that Gonzalez was charged with misdemeanor DWI-open container in June 2010. The charge does not appear in a criminal background check of the councilwoman, as it was expunged.

Gonzalez also explained how she plans to approach any repercussions.

“Accountability means owning your actions—standing up for yourself when you’re innocent, and taking responsibility when it’s called for,“ said Gonzalez. ”I will take full accountability for my actions on July 24, 2025, as this process moves forward. And, I won’t waver in my dedication to the important work of city government.”

Wednesday’s statement was released within an hour of her first City Council meeting since she was released from the Bexar County jail on July 25.

She was absent from a special session meeting on July 25.

Gonzalez arrested after leaving downtown club

According to an arrest warrant, Gonzalez was pulled over around 11 p.m. on July 24 along Interstate 10 after leaving a downtown club.

Gonzalez was driving at a slower speed than other vehicles and failed to remain in a single lane, the warrant said. The officer asked her if she had been drinking, and Gonzalez denied it, SAPD-issued documents stated.

During a sobriety test, the warrant said that Gonzalez had “watery, glossy eyes” and had a “moderate odor of intoxicants.” She also slurred words, according to the warrant.

After she was placed into custody, the warrant stated that the officer requested a sample of Gonzalez’s breath or blood, and she refused.

Gonzalez was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $1,000 bond, where she was later released, records show.

“I know as a public servant, we are held to a higher standard, and I failed to meet that standard,” Gonzalez said, in part, after being released from jail. “I’m deeply regretful at the disappointment I’ve caused my constituents, my family and my colleagues.”

She is the third San Antonio City Council member to be arrested for driving while intoxicated in the past three years.

