San Antonio mayor announces new chief of staff, less than three weeks into term

SAN ANTONIO – As newly elected San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones starts to build out her staff, a change has been made at the top of the food chain just weeks into her term.

Jones named Jenise M. Carroll as her chief of staff on Monday.

Carroll most recently served as a senior executive service member in the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is an Air Force veteran, according to a news release.

Jones previously tapped former campaign manager Jordan Ableson for the role. Cynthia De La Cruz was announced as the senior executive secretary.

KSAT has not yet learned about the details surrounding Ableson’s departure.

