Local News

KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses Project Marvel, San Antonio’s budget deficit

Jones appeared on the 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined the 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday for the Q&A segment to discuss Project Marvel transparency and her plans to address the city’s budget deficit.

Jones emphasized the importance of transparency in Project Marvel plans and discussed the “listening tours” where residents can share their thoughts on the project.

“This is the people’s money,” Jones said. “We, of course, have to account for what the people want today and obviously in the future.”

Jones also discussed her priorities with the city’s budget and CPS Energy’s critical care program, which allows residents additional time to pay utility bills.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

