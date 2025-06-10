San Antonio to host community feedback sessions on Project Marvel across all City Council districts

The City of San Antonio presented the conceptual plans for a new sports and entertainment district centered around Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Renderings are for illustrative purposes and don’t show the final design.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has announced dates for community members to provide feedback on Project Marvel, the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district, according to a news release.

The city will host 10 two-day “community planning workshops” in partnership with the planning and architectural firm Able City, the release stated.

Recommended Videos

The workshops will be held in each City Council district to gather input from residents and are expected to provide a space for officials to share accurate, up-to-date information on the sports and entertainment district, according to the release.

The release said that the goal of the workshops is to develop principles that assist city officials with proposed Project Marvel details and guarantee that future decisions reflect community values.

What to expect

On the first day, residents can attend a community forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where city officials will present information on the project’s goals. The release stated that most of the forum is a “hands-on mapping exercise” for community members to share their ideas.

On the second day, the release stated that there would be an open house from noon to 7 p.m. featuring interactive stations, including an exhibit highlighting the central ideas of the sports and entertainment district. Residents are welcome to ask questions and provide feedback.

Residents are also encouraged to participate in four topic-specific focus groups held on both days, which include conversations about housing, transportation, local businesses and public community spaces, the release stated.

“These drop-in workshop sessions are designed to be welcoming, engaging and inclusive — offering every attendee a chance to shape a shared vision for the project’s future,” the release said.

Workshop schedules

District 1: July 8-9 at Oblate School of Theology, located at 285 Oblate Drive

District 2: June 24-25 at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, located at 200 Noblewood Drive

District 3: June 30-July 1 at Southside Lions Senior Center, located at 3303 Pecan Valley Drive

District 4: June 24-25 at Palo Alto College Legacy Room, located at 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

District 5: June 24-25 at Progreso Hall, located at 1313 Guadalupe St.

District 6: July 8-9 at Darner Parks and Rec Headquarters, located at 5800 Historic Old Highway

District 7: June 24-25 at St. Paul Community Center, located at 1201 Donaldson Ave.

District 8: July 8-9 at Phil Hardberger Urban Ecology Center, located at 8400 NW Military Highway

District 9: July 8-9 at Walker Ranch Senior Center, located at 835 W. Rhapsody Drive

District 10: June 30-July 1 at Morgan’s Multi-Assistance Center, located at 5210 Thousand Oaks Drive

More Project Marvel coverage on KSAT