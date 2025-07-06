San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones outlines city support for Kerrville flood relief

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT on Sunday to discuss how the Alamo City is supporting relief efforts after the devastating floods in the Hill Country.

At the governor’s request, Jones said San Antonio has sent 17 firefighters specializing in technical rescue, along with medics, medical officers and necessary equipment, including a boat and ambulance bus.

She praised the quick response from city staff and ongoing coordination with Kerrville officials.

“I myself have been in contact with the mayor (of Kerrville),” she said. “We were actually just texting this morning about resources we can amplify to make sure people have the right partners if they want to help.”

She emphasized that while San Antonio is providing support, local officials and camp authorities are managing reunification efforts for those affected. She encouraged people wanting to help to contact trusted organizations.

She also stressed the importance of not interfering with first responders on the ground.

“The officials on the ground have it under control,” Ortiz Jones said. “At the governor’s request, we have provided these resources, and that is the maximum we can send while still covering home base.”

BACKGROUND

At least 59 people, including 21 children, were killed in Kerr County flooding, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a Sunday morning news conference.

Rescuers are combing through a ravaged Texas Hill Country terrain, marked by toppled trees, overturned vehicles and debris to find an unknown number of missing people. Eleven girls from Camp Mystic and one counselor are still unaccounted for, Leitha said.

Eighteen adults and four children are pending identification.

“These numbers are continuing to change and increase as time goes on,” he said.

More than 400 personnel from more than 20 agencies are in Kerr County searching for survivors.

Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it had been activated following President Donald Trump’s major disaster declaration.

“The Department of Homeland Security will ensure that state and local authorities have the resources they need to lead a swift and effective response amid this tragic disaster,” the DHS said in a news release.

Leitha stressed that anyone who wants to report a missing person can either call a call center at 830-258-1111 or email floodrecovery@co.Kerr.tx.us.