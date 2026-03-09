Skip to main content
Haze icon
75º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Bexar County DA’s Office employee found shot to death, medical examiner’s office says
Rocksprings High School student dies in accident near campus’ track and field area, authorities say
Driver of Corvette dies after crash on Interstate 37 near downtown
‘A true Texas legend’: Texas Tornadoes musician Augie Meyers dies at 85
Police video shows Vince McMahon's 100 mph car crash in Connecticut
McAllen ISD family detained by ICE, high school mariachi student separated from family, relative says
Dense fog this morning, storms return Tuesday night
Footage, new records show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year

Politics

ICE detention of South Texas Mariachi band teens sparks bipartisan criticism

Valerie Gonzalez

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE - A federal agent wears an Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge in New York, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

MCALLEN, Texas – The detention by U.S. immigration authorities of two teen brothers who were prominent members of a nationally recognized mariachi band in South Texas has triggered bipartisan criticism that the Trump administration's campaign for mass deportation has overreached.

Brothers Antonio Gámez-Cuéllar, 18, and Joshua, 14, were detained along with their 12-year-old brother and their parents Feb. 25, according to a relative and a girlfriend who organized a GoFundMe account for the family. The family had been checking in regularly with immigration authorities, as instructed, when they were detained, the relative and girlfriend said.

Recommended Videos

The teenaged boys were prominent members of the McAllen High School Mariachi Oro band, which has visited the White House, performed at Carnegie Hall and won eight state championships.

Antonio was released Monday afternoon. Neither he nor his attorneys commented to reporters they left a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Raymondville, Texas. The other four family members were being held at a separate detention center for families in Dilley, Texas.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Elected officials from across the political spectrum voiced support for the family, who are from Mexico and had sought asylum in the U.S. and were going through their immigration proceedings.

“The Gamez-Cuellar family’s story breaks my heart. South Texans know better than anyone that we can secure our border and still treat people with dignity — these are not competing values,” said Rep. Monica de la Cruz, a Republican congresswoman representing McAllen.

McAllen's Republican mayor, Javier Villalobos, said he supported the family and said he continues to advocate for “responsible pathways for law abiding individuals who want to contribute to our economy, support their families, and become productive neighbors in McAllen.”

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat, visited the four family members at the detention center in Dilley, near San Antonio on Monday.

Castro had visited the facility before when he advocated for the release of a 5-year-old from Minnesota, Liam Conejo Ramos, and his Ecuadorian father.

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a New York Democrat and chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, called the family's detention "outrageous."

“This family followed the rules, showed up to their immigration appointment in good faith, and is now being torn apart by ICE, with their 18-year-old son separated from his parents and younger brothers,” he said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...