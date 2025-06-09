WATCH LIVE: San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg gives farewell address

SAN ANTONIO – After eight years in office, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is bidding farewell.

Nirenberg is expected to deliver a farewell address from city council chambers at 3 p.m. Monday. He will remain in his seat until June 18, when the runoff election results are canvassed and the newest council members, including Mayor-Elect Gina Ortiz Jones, are sworn in.

KSAT will livestream Nirenberg’s farewell address at approximately 3 p.m. in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The 2025-2029 San Antonio City Council will include five new members: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, Edward Mungia (D4), Ric Galvan (D6), Ivalis Meza Gonzalez (D8), and Misty Spears (D9). Mungia has already taken his seat, and the remaining four will be sworn in Jun. 18. (KSAT)

Nirenberg is leaving office due to eight-year term limits. He was first elected to the mayor’s seat in 2017, beating out incumbent Ivy Taylor, after two terms as the District 8 council member.

His eight years as mayor have included a push for better mass transit, leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing to create the sales tax-funded job training program called “Ready to Work.”

Nirenberg also campaigned on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Nirenberg plans to join his alma mater, Trinity University, as the Calgaard Distinguished Professor of Practice in the Department of Communications beginning in August.

He was also the general manager of the university’s campus radio station, KFTU, before running for office.

More San Antonio mayor election coverage on KSAT: