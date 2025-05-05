Mayor Ron Nirenberg to make move from City Hall to Trinity University professor

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg is returning to a familiar setting when his term at City Hall is complete: the classroom.

Trinity University announced Monday that Nirenberg will be the Calgaard Distinguished Professor of Practice in the Department of Communications beginning in August.

It’s not the first time the mayor has spent time on the Trinity campus. Nirenberg, a 1999 graduate of Trinity, was the general manager of the Trinity radio station KFTU before running for office.

“I’m honored to return to Trinity this coming year,” Nirenberg said in a statement released by the university. “My time as a student here shaped who I am as a leader, and I’m eager to give back to the institution that helped launch my career. I look forward to engaging with students and faculty as we explore the ways communication, public policy, and leadership intersect to shape our communities.”

“We are pleased to welcome Mayor Nirenberg back to Trinity,” Trinity President Vanessa B. Beasley, Ph.D. said in a statement. “As an alumnus who has dedicated his life to public service and leadership, Ron embodies the values of civic engagement and thoughtful communication that we instill in our students. His return to campus will enrich our academic mission and deepen our connection with the community.”

The school added that Nirenberg will also serve as an ambassador for the university. His appointment to the role is renewable after 12 months and begins on August 1, 2025.

