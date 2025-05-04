What happened in the San Antonio mayor, City Council election on May 3, 2025

Results in the May 3, 2025, election.

A historic election intersected with one of the biggest nights of the year in San Antonio on May 3.

While Fiesta revelers took in the sights and sounds of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade, the Bexar County Elections Department was tallying results of the May 3, 2025, election.

San Antonio residents voted for their choice for mayor and city council members, while those outside city limits voted on a variety of issues and seats for schools and municipalities.

Bexar County had a 7.81% voter turnout in the May 3 election, according to the Bexar County Elections Department. That’s about half the turnout compared to the last city election in 2023, Bexar County saw a 15.34% voter turnout.

Here’s a look at how the City of San Antonio election shaped up.

Who’s heading to the June 7 runoff?

Races headed to a runoff on June 7. (KSAT)

San Antonio mayor

With 27 people running for San Antonio mayor in the May 3 election, a runoff was basicallly inevitable. That turned out to be the case, as the leading candidate, Gina Ortiz Jones, did not secure 50% of the vote.

>> RESULTS: Gina Ortiz Jones, Rolando Pablos headed to runoff in San Antonio mayoral election

Jones received 27.2% of the vote, while Rolando Pablos landed in second with 16.6%.

In a partial statement via email, Pablos said, “Tonight, San Antonians made clear they are demanding change — and thankfully, good change is coming."

Ortiz Jones, in a brief first appearance, told KSAT and other media outlets that “we’re not done working.”

“We know we’ve got some really hard work ... we’ll continue to be working hard,” she said.

District 1

District 1 incumbent Sukh Kaur and challenger Patty Gibbons will advance to a runoff.

>> DISTRICT 1 RESULTS: Incumbent Sukh Kaur, candidate Patty Gibbons advance to runoff for San Antonio City Council

With 100% of precincts reporting, Kaur captured 48.91% of the vote, while Gibbons obtained 17.80% of the vote, according to Bexar County Election results.

“I think today’s showing demonstrates that we have a lot of support in District 1,” Kaur told KSAT. “And there’s a lot of work yet to do. We’ve learned a lot, and I think that was demonstrated in this campaign, but we also know we have the right team to lead the work forward.”

KSAT has reached out to Gibbons for comment.

District 6

In a tight race for District 6, Kelly Ann Gonzalez and Ric Galvan will head to the June 7 runoff election.

>> DISTRICT 6 RESULTS: Kelly Ann Gonzalez, Ric Galvan will head to June 7 runoff

Gonzalez ended the night with 19.7% of the vote, while Galvan took 19.37%. Twenty-eight votes separated the front-runners.

District 8

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez is headed to a runoff with Paula McGee in the race for District 8.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Gonzalez led the election with 40% of the vote. McGee secured 22% of the vote, barely overcoming the third-place candidate, Sakib Shaikh.

>> DISTRICT 8 RESULTS: Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, Paula McGee headed to runoff for City Council seat

Meza Gonzalez said she feels “fantastic and ready to hit the ground running tomorrow.” McGee told KSAT that her team will be “very aggressive” in the June 7 race.

District 9

In a closely contested race for District 9, Misty Spears and Angi Taylor Aramburu will advance to the runoff election on June 7.

Spears ended the night with 38% of the vote, while Aramburu followed closely behind with 35.5%.

>> DISTRICT 9 RESULTS: Misty Spears, Angi Taylor Aramburu advance to the runoff after a closely contested race

Taylor Aramburu told KSAT that if she wins in the runoff election, she plans to make the district safer. KSAT attempted to contact Spears for comment several times this week but has yet to hear back.

City Council winners

Winners in the May 3, 2025, election. (KSAT)

The following races were decided on May 3:

District 2 : Incumbent Jalen McKee-Rodriguez secured 61.37% of the vote Incumbentsecured 61.37% of the vote

District 3 : Incumbent Phyllis Viagran won with 57.34% of the vote. Incumbentwon with 57.34% of the vote.

District 4 : City Council newcomer Edward Mungia won with 56.78% of the vote. City Council newcomerwon with 56.78% of the vote.

District 5 : Incumbent Teri Castillo won with 76.81% of the vote. Incumbentwon with 76.81% of the vote.

District 7 : Incumbent Marina Alderete Gavito won with 71.57% of the vote. Incumbentwon with 71.57% of the vote.

District 10: Incumbent Marc Whyte secured 69.13% of the vote. Incumbentsecured 69.13% of the vote.

Alamo Colleges bond approved

The nearly $1 billion Alamo Colleges District bond that will fund several large projects was approved in a landslide by voters.

Nearly 70% of Bexar County voters cast a ballot in favor of the bond package.

