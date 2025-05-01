RESULTS: District 1, San Antonio City Council election on May 3, 2025

District 1 results in the May 3, 2025, election.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

Search your local races Find race results

Incumbent Sukh Kaur is seeking a second term as San Antonio District 1 councilwoman and faces nine challengers in the May 3 election.

Kaur’s challengers include Julisa Medrano-Guerra, Maureen Galindo, Matthew J. Gauna, Patty Gibbons, Ramiro Gonzales, Anita Marie Kegley, Dominique “Domingo” Littwitz, Arnulfo Ortiz and Susan Strawn.

The winner of the May 2025 election will serve four years in office.

BACKGROUND

Kaur’s campaign website highlights her priorities as enhancing streets and sidewalks, ensuring safety in neighborhoods and parks, preventing displacement, and engaging directly with small businesses.

Kaur is currently facing an ethics complaint, filed by challenger Julisa Medrano-Guerra. On April 1, part of it was sent to the ethics review board.

Medrano-Guerra’s mission for District 1 is to follow up on city compliance complaints, support public safety response, and develop solutions, according to a news release.

District 1 candidate Maureen Galindo said her values are liberation, participatory democracy, and community care, according to her campaign website.

Matthew J. Gauna is running for District 1 councilman for a second time. The UTSA student last ran for the seat in 2021. His campaign focuses on better public transit, affordable housing, and sustainable growth to build a city that works for everyone, according to his Facebook page.

Candidate Patty Gibbons graduated from Woodridge High School in Northampton, Ohio. She’s worked as CEO of Gibbons Surveying & Mapping for more than 20 years. Her priorities include enhancing community safety, upgrading infrastructure, and fostering a business-friendly environment.

Ramiro Gonzales has served as the CEO of Mission Affordable Consulting, LLC. He has also previously worked for the City of San Antonio for multiple years. Gonzales says he prioritizes secure and vibrant neighborhoods, improved infrastructure and transit, and affordable housing.

Anita Marie Kegley is a graduate of Sinclair Community College and the University of Texas at San Antonio. She owned a commercial construction business in San Antonio. Kegley’s top issues, according to her campaign website, include city budget/transparency, neighborhood safety, and constituent input.

Dominique “Domingo” Littwitz’s top priorities are affordable housing, animal welfare, and crime, according to his campaign website.

Arnulfo Ortiz is an attorney from San Antonio. KSAT has reached out to his campaign for a list of his top issues and priorities.

Susan Strawn has been a federal prosecutor for 26 years. Strawn’s website outlines her priorities as ensuring safe and bike-friendly neighborhoods, conserving the city’s parks and green spaces, and promoting an inclusive and transparent local government.

Sign up for the free KSAT election newsletter in the prompt below for a wrap-up of the results.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

More election coverage from KSAT: