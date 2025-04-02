Challenger for District 1 seat files complaint against San Antonio city councilwoman Sukh Kaur

Julisa Medrano-Guerra, a candidate in May’s District 1 city council race in San Antonio, formally lodged an ethics complaint against incumbent Sukh Kaur on Tuesday.

In the complaint, which KSAT obtained on Tuesday night, Medrano-Guerra’s campaign accused Kaur of using city resources for campaign purposes, failing to disclose financial interests and multiple conflicts of interest.

KSAT reached out to Kaur on Tuesday evening and has not yet heard back. This story will be updated when she or her campaign responds.

All 10 City Council districts and the mayor’s office are up for grabs in the May 3 election. Early voting in Bexar County will begin April 22 and end on April 29. Find more election information on KSAT’s vote page.

According to the Medrano-Guerra campaign, Kaur received $34,250 worth of campaign contributions between September 2023 and January 2025 from 22 individuals and businesses with “pending or ongoing matters” with the city council.

In 13 votes involving these entities, Medrano-Guerra’s campaign claims Kaur “voted in ways that advanced their interests.”

Another alleged ethics violation, according to the complaint, includes Kaur’s Chief of Staff Ryan Salts.

Salts attended a Lavaca Neighborhood Association meeting as a representative of the City of San Antonio. After the meeting, Salts began distributing campaign signs and discussed Kaur’s re-election campaign efforts with attendees, the complaint states.

When a formal complaint is levied, the city has previously hired a lawyer to complete an independent investigation into the complaint. If a violation was committed, the lawyer will present their findings to the city’s Ethics Review Board within 10 business days of the filing.

Medrano-Guerra’s full complaint can be seen below.

