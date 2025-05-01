RESULTS: District 5, San Antonio City Council election on May 3, 2025

District 5 results in the May 3, 2025, election.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

District 5 City Councilwoman Teri Castillo is seeking her third term in office to represent the West Side district and has drawn two challengers.

Castillo, a community organizer and urban policy historian, defeated two contenders in 2023 with 62% of the vote to clinch the council seat. She won the 2021 race with 58% of the vote, according to Bexar County election results.

Castillo’s opponents remain the same as those who unsuccessfully ran against her in 2021. They include Pablo Arriaga III and Raymond Zavala.

BACKGROUND

Arriaga III brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience with the San Antonio Police Department.

Meanwhile, Zavala, a retired 25-year military veteran, has been a candidate in past mayoral and city council races.

The ballot order for the District 5 race is:

Pablo Arriaga III

Teri Castillo (Incumbent)

Raymond Zavala

In a March 7 Facebook post, Arriaga said District 5 “needs to catch up with the city’s progress.” He goes on to describe a need for a senior center to address the district’s older adult population.

Zavala, on his website, lists improving public safety and infrastructure and holding city government accountable as some of his priorities.

Under the “platform” tab of her website, Castillo lists neighborhoods, safety and dignity, transit, environmental protection and small businesses as priorities.

District 5 encompasses much of San Antonio’s immediate West Side, including portions of downtown and the South Side.

All incoming council members will receive pay raises and lengthened terms thanks to a city charter passed last November.

