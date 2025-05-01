Skip to main content
Local News

RESULTS: San Antonio-area school districts, bonds for May 3, 2025 election

Find all education-related election results below for San Antonio, Bexar County and beyond

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Tags: Politics, Vote 2025, San Antonio, Elections, SAISD, Boerne ISD, Education, Alamo Heights ISD, Comal ISD, East Central ISD, Dilley ISD, Alamo Colleges, Election Results
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

School Districts

ACCD Bond Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Alamo Heights ISD Trustee, PL 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Karen Bryant
00%
Tim Blazi
00%

Boerne ISD School Board Trustee, PL 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Maritza Gonzalez-Cooper *
00%
Sarah Faulkenberry
00%
*Incumbent

Boerne ISD School Board Trustee, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Garrett Wilson *
00%
Scott Newberry
00%
*Incumbent

Comal ISD Single Member Dist. 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Amanda Jones *
00%
Giovianne Washington
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 810)

Comal ISD Single Member Dist. 7

Candidate

Votes

%

David Krawczynski *
00%
Orlando OJ Dona
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 882)

Devine ISD School Board, At-Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris Davis *
00%
Renee Frieda *
00%
Candace Esparza
00%
Robert Travis Hildt
00%
*Incumbent

Dilley ISD School Bond, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Dilley ISD School Bond, Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Dilley ISD School Bond, Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Dilley ISD Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

East Central ISD Bond Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 283)

Falls City ISD School Board, At-Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert P. Hons *
00%
BJ Sekula *
00%
Cathy Stolle
00%
*Incumbent

Floresville ISD School Bond, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Harlandale ISD Single Member Dist. 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Erica Salazar *
00%
David Sosa
00%
*Incumbent

Harlandale ISD Single Member Dist. 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Norma Cavazos *
00%
David Abundis
00%
*Incumbent

Judson ISD Single Member Dist. 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephanie Jones
00%
Monique S. Robinson
00%

Judson ISD Single Member Dist. 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher Anderson
00%
Lesley Lee
00%

Judson ISD Single Member Dist. 4

Candidate

Votes

%

José A. Macias Jr.
00%
Bianca Hulsey
00%

Judson ISD Single Member Dist. 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Arnoldo Salinas *
00%
Amanda Poteet
00%
*Incumbent

Kenedy ISD School Board, Dist. 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Oscar Garcia Jr.*
00%
Robert Rodriguez Sr.
00%
*Incumbent

Kenedy ISD School Bond, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kenedy ISD School Bond, Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kerrville ISD School Trustee, Dist. 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Caleb Boone
00%
Mike Wittler
00%

La Vernia ISD School Board, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Eryn Pierdolla
00%
Jeremy Thomas
00%

Marion ISD School Board, At-Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Bubba Kunde *
00%
Traci A. Sarmiento
00%
Ryan Schwab
00%
*Incumbent

Medina Valley ISD Single Member Dist. 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Benito Juarez *
00%
Al Anaya
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 283)

Medina Valley ISD Single Member Dist. 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Matt Castiglione *
00%
Toby Castillo Walters
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 283)

Northside ISD Single Member Dist. 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Homer Guevara Jr.*
00%
Sonia L. Jasso
00%
Richard Delgado Jr.
00%
Mary Olison
00%
*Incumbent

Northside ISD Single Member Dist. 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Corinne Saldaña *
00%
Laura L. Zapata
00%
*Incumbent

Northside ISD Single Member Dist. 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Carol Harle *
00%
Nicolette M. Ardiente
00%
*Incumbent

Northside ISD Single Member Dist. 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Karen B. Freeman *
00%
Larissa Martinez
00%
*Incumbent

Pearsall ISD School Board, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Lionel Gandara *
00%
George Cabasos
00%
*Incumbent

Pearsall ISD School Board, PL 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Eulogio "Logie" Rodriguez *
00%
Juanita G. Rendon
00%
Dora Mata-Rodriguez
00%
*Incumbent

Poteet ISD School Board, PL 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Jack Carrasco
00%
Daniel R. Rivera
00%

Runge ISD School Board, Dist. 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Jacqueline Aguilar
00%
Zack Yanta
00%

Runge ISD School Board, Dist. 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Christine Ramirez *
00%
Roy Dobson
00%
*Incumbent

Runge ISD School Board, Dist. 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Loree Jefferson
00%
Sandy Villarreal
00%

San Antonio ISD Single Member Dist. 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Sarah L. Sorensen *
00%
Mike Villarreal
00%
*Incumbent

San Antonio ISD Single Member Dist. 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Leticia Ozuna *
00%
Jacob Aaron Ramos
00%
*Incumbent

Sabinal ISD, At-Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Karen Denise Davis *
00%
Andres Tito Guevara *
00%
Raquel Tristan Esquivel *
00%
Rosa M. Garcia
00%
*Incumbent

Southwest ISD, At-Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Ida Perez Sudolcan *
00%
Sylvester Vasquez Jr.*
00%
Erlinda Lopez-Rodriguez
00%
Pablo Manzanares
00%
*Incumbent

Some San Antonio-area school districts are searching for new school board members. Those districts also hope some of their bond issues will become voter-approved by the end of Election Day.

School board elections will be held on May 3 in districts big and small.

San Antonio ISD will fill two of its trustee spots (District 1 and District 3).

In addition to SAISD, five other school districts (Boerne, Comal, Harlandale, Medina Valley and Pearsall) will have two school board trustee spots up for grabs apiece.

Meanwhile, three school board seats each are on the ballot in the Alamo Heights, Dilley and Runge school districts. Voters will decide on four school board positions at Judson ISD and Northside ISD.

Some school districts within and outside San Antonio have propositions on the ballot with those districts’ improvements in mind.

Residents within the fast-growing East Central ISD will determine if a proposed $309,150,000 bond is worth the trouble. The funds would go toward the construction of two new elementary schools and a high school.

Voters within the Dilley ISD have three propositions (A, B and C) up on the ballot. If approved, the combined $35.6 million worth of propositions would help the district upgrade its athletic training facility while also dedicating funds toward a performing arts center.

Another prominent education-related race is on the Bexar County ballot. The Alamo Colleges District is seeking approval of a bond package totaling $987 million.

Sign up for the free KSAT election newsletter in the prompt below for a wrap-up of the results.

About the Authors
Nate Kotisso headshot

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

