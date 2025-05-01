RESULTS: San Antonio-area school districts, bonds for May 3, 2025 election

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Some San Antonio-area school districts are searching for new school board members. Those districts also hope some of their bond issues will become voter-approved by the end of Election Day.

School board elections will be held on May 3 in districts big and small.

San Antonio ISD will fill two of its trustee spots (District 1 and District 3).

In addition to SAISD, five other school districts (Boerne, Comal, Harlandale, Medina Valley and Pearsall) will have two school board trustee spots up for grabs apiece.

Meanwhile, three school board seats each are on the ballot in the Alamo Heights, Dilley and Runge school districts. Voters will decide on four school board positions at Judson ISD and Northside ISD.

Some school districts within and outside San Antonio have propositions on the ballot with those districts’ improvements in mind.

Residents within the fast-growing East Central ISD will determine if a proposed $309,150,000 bond is worth the trouble. The funds would go toward the construction of two new elementary schools and a high school.

Voters within the Dilley ISD have three propositions (A, B and C) up on the ballot. If approved, the combined $35.6 million worth of propositions would help the district upgrade its athletic training facility while also dedicating funds toward a performing arts center.

Another prominent education-related race is on the Bexar County ballot. The Alamo Colleges District is seeking approval of a bond package totaling $987 million.

