Voters to decide on $309M ECISD bond that would come with property tax hike

SAN ANTONIO – East Central ISD is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, prompting the district to prepare for potential overcrowding in its elementary schools and sole high school if a preventative measure is not established.

In May, voters will decide if the district should get a bond of $309.15 million. The money would go toward the district building two new elementary schools and one new high school.

This would be the district’s 10th and 11th elementary school and only the second high school.

A bond proposal was put on the ballot in the November 2024 election, but did not pass.

“Four elementaries are going to be over capacity by 2028,” said Brandon Oliver, the district’s director of marketing and communications.

Oliver attended a Monday evening town hall hosted by the district to inform parents of the bond’s intentions.

Also in attendance were ECISD School Board Vice President Emilio Carrasco, board President Monique Presas and several parents.

“I know there’s one subdivision that’s got 3,500 houses going in,” Presas said. “We’ve got to have a place for these kids to go to school.”

Carrasco, who has a high school student in the district and two grandsons in the district’s elementary schools, said he thinks “the biggest impact will be the teacher-to-student ratio.”

However, a bond of this size comes with an increase to some residents’ property taxes.

A diagram provided by the district shows that the average home in the district is valued at $280,000. Homes at that value will see a yearly increase of $157 in property taxes — about $13 more per month.

If the bond is passed, the increase would be set to go into effect in 2027. Some people would be exempt from the increase.

The property tax hike would not impact 100% disabled veterans or homeowners over 65 years old with the homestead exemption unless major home improvements are made.

“The cost of the schools are pretty much in line with the average,” Oliver said. “In fact, we’re below the national average for both the high schools and the elementaries. We want to be good stewards of taxpayer money, but building buildings isn’t cheap.”

If voters decide against the bond, there is a backup plan.

“An alternate solution would be adding portables,” Oliver said. “While people may say, ‘Well, portables aren’t that bad,’ they’re actually quite expensive. They’re about $400,000 or $500,000 to rent annually.”

The district will host another town hall to take parent and other voter questions about the bond that will be on the May 3 ballot.

The next town hall will be Tuesday, April 1, at Boldtville Presbyterian Church, across the street from the ECISD Central Office.

