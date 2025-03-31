Skip to main content
Thunderstorms icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘So much wrong’: Sold-out symposium criticizes state’s Bluebonnet Learning curriculum

Panelists said the potential for lessons to include Bible teachings violates the U.S. Constitution

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Education, Bluebonnet Learning, Politics, TEA, South San ISD
FILE - Desks fill a classroom at Penn Wood High School in Lansdowne, Pa., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A new public school curriculum designed by the state is causing some friction, and religion in schools is at the center of the debate.

The optional Bluebonnet Learning curriculum was approved last year, and South San ISD will be using it come next school year.

Recommended Videos

The curriculum includes instructional materials for teachers. Districts can begin using it in the 2025-26 school year, and those that decide to use it will be paid a $60 incentive per student.

Critics say the curriculum’s lessons allude to Christianity more than any other religion, which they say could lead to the bullying and isolation of non-Christian students, undermine church-state separation and grant the state far-reaching control over how children learn about religion.

On the Bluebonnet Learning website, the state describes the curriculum as, “(covering) 100% of the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and (providing) a full suite of resources including scope and sequence, daily lesson plans, and student materials.”

When questioned about the faith portion, the Texas Education Agency said it “can include religious topics sampling from a wide range of faiths ... However, there is no religious instruction in Bluebonnet Learning.”

Gov. Greg Abbott has praised the curriculum, calling it “a critical step forward to bring students back to the basics of education and provide the best education in the nation.”

While many state leaders echo the governor’s opinion, advocates are worried.

“Not only does the curriculum exclude many, many religions, there’s a financial incentive behind it. There’s just so much wrong with the idea of having this as a Texas-sponsored curriculum,” said Rhonda Grimm, president of the National Council of Jewish Women-San Antonio, which takes on a host of social change topics.

Grimm argues Bluebonnet Learning is unconstitutional.

“You’re a 5-year-old and you need to be able to recite the order of the days of creation — that’s not part of many people’s religion origin story,” Grimm said. “That also could be looked at as indoctrination.”

Grimm put together an event Sunday called “Separation of Church and State Symposium: Bluebonnet Curriculum Must Be Expelled from Texas Public Schools.”

Registration for the event at Trinity University sold out within 10 days. Audience members came from all different backgrounds, including faith leaders of many religions.

NEISD parent Cameron Vickrey was a panelist, offering the parent’s point of view. She said she has three daughters, one in elementary school, middle school and high school.

Vickrey said she was horrified when Bluebonnet Learning was approved last year, calling it “an enormous overreach and violation of the separation of church and state.”

“There’s more than one way to be a Christian, and I’m quite picky about who teaches my kids about the Bible,” Vickrey said. “That’s why we go to public schools, where I can trust that is not part of the conversation in the classroom.”

Vickrey, who is Christian, said she opposes the ability for lessons to include teachings from the Bible.

“Most of the impact I worry about is on students that are not Christian, who have a different faith that is very important and personal to them,” Vickrey said.

She plans to join others in voicing concerns to school districts and lawmakers.

“I do have power as a parent, and a voice,” she said.

South San ISD’s new superintendent Saul Hinojosa said they have the ability to choose which parts of the curriculum they would like to use.

He said if something in the curriculum is “inappropriate” or presents a religious point of view, the district would remove it.

Anyone who missed the symposium Sunday and would like to view the panel conversation can visit the NCJWSA website.

Related coverage on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Courtney Friedman headshot

Courtney Friedman anchors KSAT’s weekend evening shows and reports during the week. Her ongoing Loving in Fear series confronts Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She joined KSAT in 2014 and is proud to call the SA and South Texas community home. She came to San Antonio from KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, where she also anchored & reported.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Adam Barraza headshot

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS