‘So much wrong’: Sold-out symposium criticizes state’s Bluebonnet Learning curriculum

SAN ANTONIO – A new public school curriculum designed by the state is causing some friction, and religion in schools is at the center of the debate.

The optional Bluebonnet Learning curriculum was approved last year, and South San ISD will be using it come next school year.

The curriculum includes instructional materials for teachers. Districts can begin using it in the 2025-26 school year, and those that decide to use it will be paid a $60 incentive per student.

Critics say the curriculum’s lessons allude to Christianity more than any other religion, which they say could lead to the bullying and isolation of non-Christian students, undermine church-state separation and grant the state far-reaching control over how children learn about religion.

On the Bluebonnet Learning website, the state describes the curriculum as, “(covering) 100% of the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and (providing) a full suite of resources including scope and sequence, daily lesson plans, and student materials.”

When questioned about the faith portion, the Texas Education Agency said it “can include religious topics sampling from a wide range of faiths ... However, there is no religious instruction in Bluebonnet Learning.”

Gov. Greg Abbott has praised the curriculum, calling it “a critical step forward to bring students back to the basics of education and provide the best education in the nation.”

While many state leaders echo the governor’s opinion, advocates are worried.

“Not only does the curriculum exclude many, many religions, there’s a financial incentive behind it. There’s just so much wrong with the idea of having this as a Texas-sponsored curriculum,” said Rhonda Grimm, president of the National Council of Jewish Women-San Antonio, which takes on a host of social change topics.

Grimm argues Bluebonnet Learning is unconstitutional.

“You’re a 5-year-old and you need to be able to recite the order of the days of creation — that’s not part of many people’s religion origin story,” Grimm said. “That also could be looked at as indoctrination.”

Grimm put together an event Sunday called “Separation of Church and State Symposium: Bluebonnet Curriculum Must Be Expelled from Texas Public Schools.”

Registration for the event at Trinity University sold out within 10 days. Audience members came from all different backgrounds, including faith leaders of many religions.

NEISD parent Cameron Vickrey was a panelist, offering the parent’s point of view. She said she has three daughters, one in elementary school, middle school and high school.

Vickrey said she was horrified when Bluebonnet Learning was approved last year, calling it “an enormous overreach and violation of the separation of church and state.”

“There’s more than one way to be a Christian, and I’m quite picky about who teaches my kids about the Bible,” Vickrey said. “That’s why we go to public schools, where I can trust that is not part of the conversation in the classroom.”

Vickrey, who is Christian, said she opposes the ability for lessons to include teachings from the Bible.

“Most of the impact I worry about is on students that are not Christian, who have a different faith that is very important and personal to them,” Vickrey said.

She plans to join others in voicing concerns to school districts and lawmakers.

“I do have power as a parent, and a voice,” she said.

South San ISD’s new superintendent Saul Hinojosa said they have the ability to choose which parts of the curriculum they would like to use.

He said if something in the curriculum is “inappropriate” or presents a religious point of view, the district would remove it.

Anyone who missed the symposium Sunday and would like to view the panel conversation can visit the NCJWSA website.

