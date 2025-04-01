St. Paul Catholic School to close amid declining enrollment, money issues

SAN ANTONIO – Melanie Romero’s three children have each attended St. Paul Catholic School since kindergarten.

But come this fall, they’ll be in new school colors, as the Archdiocese of San Antonio plans to close the shrinking, financially struggling PreK-8 school at the end of the school year.

“So we have a lot of other schools reaching out to the parents, which we do appreciate, but it’s also a little bit overwhelming,” Romero told KSAT. “So while we would like to stay in the Catholic school system, it’s also a little disheartening knowing that the archdiocese could come in and axe the school at any time.”

In an online statement, the archdiocese said the school has had to rely on about $250,000 from the parish each year and has more than $1 million in deferred maintenance needs.

Additionally, with only about 100 students — compared to more than 500 during its early years in the mid-1950s — the school is facing a “significant decline in enrollment from Pre-K to grade eight.”

An archdiocese spokesman clarified the school is facing a drop in overall enrollment as well as a shrinking number of students who return in the higher grades.

The enrollment drop-off is not necessarily a unique issue.

A National Catholic Educational Association report from the 2023-2024 school year found there had been a 14.2% drop in nationwide enrollment at Catholic schools since the 2013-2014 school year.

However, the NCEA said enrollment has stabilized recently, with no change from the 2022-2023 school year.

According to the NCEA report, preschool is also the most-frequently enrolled grade, making up 10% of all Catholic school enrollment.

With the Texas legislature currently debating school vouchers in Austin, it’s possible their passage could prompt more families to enroll in Catholic schools.

“I think it would help those parents who maybe are considering, but because of inflation cost, it’s just a little bit too tight,” Nicole Callozo, a parent of a St. Paul student, told KSAT.

The archdiocese’s statement acknowledges vouchers have a good chance of passing this session, but warns “that would not provide the type of immediate assistance needed for operations.”