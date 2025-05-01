All election results for San Antonio area for May 3, 2025

Results in the May 3, 2025, election.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

In addition to San Antonio deciding its next mayor and all 10 City Council positions, residents in other South Central Texas cities and counties will also make their voices heard on May 3 in several important races.

In all, 27 candidates are vying to become San Antonio’s next mayor. If no candidate receives over 50% of the votes, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will proceed to a runoff election on June 7.

In addition to San Antonio, residents in Boerne, Bulverde, Castroville, Dilley, Eagle Pass, Garden Ridge, Kirby, Runge, Santa Clara and Von Ormy will also select their next mayors.

City council races will also be decided in Balcones Heights, Boerne, Bulverde, Dilley, Eagle Pass, Fair Oaks Ranch, Floresville, Garden Ridge, Hill Country Village, Hollywood Park, Hondo, Karnes City, Kenedy, Kirby, Leon Valley, Live Oak, New Braunfels, Olmos Park, Pearsall, Pleasanton, Runge, Selma and Universal City.

Several area school districts, such as San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD, are also holding school board elections.

Another prominent education-related race is on the Bexar County ballot. The Alamo Colleges District is seeking approval of a bond package totaling $987 million.

