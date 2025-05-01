RESULTS: Elections in Alamo Heights, Balcones Heights, Boerne, New Braunfels and other area cities for May 3, 2025

Results in the May 3, 2025, election.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

The important Election Day races aren’t all in San Antonio. Voters outside of the Alamo City will also have an opportunity to have their voices heard on May 3.

In addition to three open city council seats, Balcones Heights voters will have a proposition on the ballot that could change the face of the police officers’ union in the city.

Residents will consider “Proposition A.” If passed, Proposition A would end the Balcones Heights Police Officers Association’s collective bargaining rights.

Four propositions will go before voters in Boerne. One of those propositions would introduce new three-year term limits for the city’s mayor and city council members.

Similar to San Antonio, voters in other Bexar County cities such as Kirby and Von Ormy will also search for their next mayors.

Some non-Bexar County cities will be tasked with finding a new mayor and replacing city council seats, just like San Antonio and Boerne: Bulverde, Garden Ridge and Runge.

