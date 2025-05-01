Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
86º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

RESULTS: Elections in Alamo Heights, Balcones Heights, Boerne, New Braunfels and other area cities for May 3, 2025

Find all election results below for all non-San Antonio municipal races

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Tags: Politics, Vote 2025, Elections, Bexar County, Alamo Heights, Boerne, New Braunfels, Balcones Heights, Von Ormy, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Runge, Election Results
Results in the May 3, 2025, election. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Municipalities

Alamo Heights Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Atascosa Co. Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Atascosa Co. Emergency Services Dist. #1

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Balcones Heights City Council, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Juan Manuel Lecea Jr.*
00%
Jimmy Hernandez
00%
*Incumbent

Balcones Heights City Council, PL 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Saenz *
00%
Tracy Ebersole
00%
*Incumbent

Balcones Heights City Council, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Rudy Flores III
00%
Molly Weaver
00%

Balcones Heights Spec. Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Bexar Co. ESD Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Mayor, City of Boerne

Candidate

Votes

%

Frank A. Ritchie
Frank A. Ritchie*
00%
Laura Haning
Laura Haning
00%
*Incumbent

Boerne City Council, Dist. 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Sharon D. Wright *
00%
Joe Bateman
00%
*Incumbent

Boerne Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Boerne Special Election, Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Boerne Special Election, Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Boerne Special Election, Prop. D

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Mayor, City of Bulverde

Candidate

Votes

%

Mechelle Salmon
00%
Helen Hays
00%

Bulverde City Council, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Jason Krawietz
00%
Ray Jeffrey
00%

Bulverde City Council, PL 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Lisa Cubley
00%
Francesca Watson
00%

Bulverde City Council, PL 3 (unexpired term)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ted D. Hawkins
00%
Brian L. Skelton
00%

Mayor, City of Castroville

Candidate

Votes

%

Darrin Schroeder *
00%
Bruce Alexander
00%
*Incumbent

Mayor, City of Dilley

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary Ann Obregon *
00%
Gilbert Ortiz
00%
Alexandria Inocencio
00%
*Incumbent

Dilley City Council, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Inelda Rodriguez *
00%
Everardo (Bebe) Castillo Jr.
00%
Sabino Mena Jr.
00%
*Incumbent

Dilley City Council, PL 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Ray Aranda *
00%
Eric Aranda
00%
*Incumbent

Dilley Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Mayor, City of Eagle Pass

Candidate

Votes

%

Monica J. Cruz
00%
Jesús Casas
00%
Aaron Valdez
00%

Eagle Pass City Council, 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Elias Diaz *
00%
Jorge Sierra
00%
*Incumbent

Eagle Pass City Council, 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Jessica Rey Ramon
00%
Hanson Uy Tesy
00%
Alberto Rodriguez
00%

Fair Oaks Ranch City Council, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Ruben J. Olvera *
00%
Scott Rose
00%
*Incumbent

Fair Oaks Ranch City Council, PL 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Dale Pearson
00%
Jim Roff
00%

Fair Oaks Ranch City Council, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Scott Parker *
00%
Kevin Cox
00%
*Incumbent

Floresville City Council, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Jacob "Jake" Thompson
00%
Jake Lamberth
00%

Floresville City Council, PL 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Beatrice Ximenez Marroquin *
00%
Frances M. Flores
00%
*Incumbent

Floresville City Council, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald K. Scee *
00%
Felix Cantu
00%
*Incumbent

Mayor, City of Garden Ridge

Candidate

Votes

%

Jesús Valdez
Jesús Valdez
00%
Lisa Swint
Lisa Swint
00%

Garden Ridge City Council, PL 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Gary Palmer
00%
Jim Mueller
00%

Hill Country Village City Council, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Patrick F. Schneider
00%
Heather Holmes Chandler
00%

Hill Country Village City Council, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Bob Walker
00%
Frank R. Rivas
00%

Hill Country Village City Council, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Allison Francis *
00%
Ian Thompson III
00%
*Incumbent

Hollywood Park City Council, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Jim Rodriguez *
00%
Alan Sale
00%
*Incumbent

Hondo City Council, PL 5 (At-Large)

Candidate

Votes

%

Makenna Lange
00%
Olivia Stone
00%

Karnes City City Council, Dist. 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Raymond Robinson
00%
Tina Jones-Radicke
00%

Karnes City Special Election. Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kenedy City Council, Dist. 3 (unexpired term)

Candidate

Votes

%

Mary Ann R. Sanchez
00%
Jeffrey Martinez
00%

Mayor, City of Kirby

Candidate

Votes

%

Janeshia Grider *
00%
Christopher "Chris" Garza
00%
*Incumbent

Kirby City Council, At-Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Sally J. Hitt *
00%
Joe Molina *
00%
Maria D. Lozano *
00%
Jonathan Todd
00%
Susan Street
00%
David Barboza
00%
Jeffery L. Bass
00%
*Incumbent

Leon Valley City Council, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Benny Martinez *
00%
Danielle Carriere Bolton
00%
*Incumbent

Live Oak City Council, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Erin Peréz *
00%
Alexandra N. McPherson
00%
*Incumbent

Olmos Park City Council, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Adam Harden *
00%
Chris Pal-Freeman
00%
*Incumbent

New Braunfels City Council, Dist. 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Andrés Campos *
00%
George Green
00%
Toni L. Carter
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 156)

New Braunfels City Council, Dist. 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Christopher Willis *
00%
Michael Capizzi
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 156)

Pearsall City Council, PL 1 (unexpired term)

Candidate

Votes

%

James Houston Leal *
00%
Edward Carrizales Sr.
00%
Paul Vela Manzanares
00%
Johnny "JJ" Rivera
00%
*Incumbent

Pearsall Special Election, Prop. No. 1

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Pearsall Special Election, Prop. No. 2

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Pleasanton City Council, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Mando San Miguel III
00%
Scott Ferguson
00%

Pleasanton City Council, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Harmony J. Ratterree *
00%
Mark Pinkston
00%
*Incumbent

Mayor, City of Runge

Candidate

Votes

%

Homer Lott Jr.*
00%
Christopher Parker
00%
*Incumbent

Runge City Council, At-Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Felix Zapata *
00%
Brandon Nunez
00%
Sally Esparza
00%
Steven Salas
00%
Jamie Rios-Mendoza
00%
*Incumbent

Sabinal Alderman, Ward II

Candidate

Votes

%

Joanna Rodriguez
00%
Marijane T. Counselman
00%

Mayor, City of Santa Clara

Candidate

Votes

%

Jeff Hunt *
00%
Chase Grier
00%
*Incumbent

Santa Clara Alderperson, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Danny Trammell *
00%
Amanda Desormeaux
00%
*Incumbent

Santa Clara Alderperson, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

John D. Reagan *
00%
Darin Henningsen
00%
*Incumbent

Selma City Council, PL 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Ken Polasek *
00%
Cori Mitchell
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 156)

Universal City City Council, At-Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Ashton Bulman *
00%
Christina Fitzpatrick *
00%
Bear Goolsby *
00%
Patrick Day
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Mayor, City of Von Ormy

Candidate

Votes

%

Art Martinez de Vara
00%
Amanda Alcozer
00%

Von Ormy Special Election, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Director, Evergreen UWCD

Candidate

Votes

%

Wes Shahan
00%
Jonathon Fluitt
00%

The important Election Day races aren’t all in San Antonio. Voters outside of the Alamo City will also have an opportunity to have their voices heard on May 3.

In addition to three open city council seats, Balcones Heights voters will have a proposition on the ballot that could change the face of the police officers’ union in the city.

Residents will consider “Proposition A.” If passed, Proposition A would end the Balcones Heights Police Officers Association’s collective bargaining rights.

Four propositions will go before voters in Boerne. One of those propositions would introduce new three-year term limits for the city’s mayor and city council members.

Similar to San Antonio, voters in other Bexar County cities such as Kirby and Von Ormy will also search for their next mayors.

Some non-Bexar County cities will be tasked with finding a new mayor and replacing city council seats, just like San Antonio and Boerne: Bulverde, Garden Ridge and Runge.

Sign up for the free KSAT election newsletter in the prompt below for a wrap-up of the results.

More election coverage from KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Nate Kotisso headshot

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS