RESULTS: District 3, San Antonio City Council election on May 3, 2025

Find all election results below

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Phyllis J. Viagran

Phyllis J. Viagran*

00%
Kendra Wilkerson

Kendra Wilkerson

00%
Larry La Rose

Larry La Rose

00%
Kenneth Thomas

Kenneth Thomas

00%
*Incumbent

Several candidates are looking to dethrone incumbent Phyllis J. Viagran in the San Antonio City Council District 3 race.

Larry La Rose, Kenneth Thomas, and Kendra Wilkerson are the three candidates vying for a seat in the 2025 General Election for District 3.

Viagran currently serves as the Chair of the Audit Committee. She also serves on other committees, including Economic and Workforce Development, Planning and Community Development and Community Health.

BACKGROUND

Viagran, who’s from the South Side, was first elected to serve District 3 in 2021. She dominantly retained her seat in the 2023, Bexar County election results show.

With past career stops with the San Antonio Police Department and Visit San Antonio, Viagran has experience with public service and community advocacy.

As far as the candidates for District 3 go, La Rose is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He attended John Jay High School.

Thomas currently works as a production associate, according to his filing checklist for the 2025 General Election. He’s resided in District 3 for eight years.

Wilkerson earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Her career experience includes working as an educator.

Some of Wilkerson’s missions for her campaign are to attain affordable health care, make strides in renewable energy and lower the cost of education.

