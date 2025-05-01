Skip to main content
Local News

RESULTS: District 2, San Antonio City Council election on May 3, 2025

Find all election results below

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

District 2 results in the May 3, 2025, election. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez*

00%
Sean Hanlin

Sean Hanlin

00%
Stephanie E. Powell

Stephanie E. Powell

00%
Carla-Joy Sisco

Carla-Joy Sisco

00%
Bryant Livingston

Bryant Livingston

00%
Kizzie D. Thomas

Kizzie D. Thomas

00%
Sonya Moore

Sonya Moore

00%
Rose Requenez Hill

Rose Requenez Hill

00%
*Incumbent

Thanks to a citywide vote that passed during the 2024 general election, the San Antonio City Council District 2 race could usher in a new era or mark the beginning of the end of another.

Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, the first openly gay man elected to the council in San Antonio’s history, reenters the May 3 race as the incumbent and two-time winner of the seat.

All 10 City Council districts and the mayor’s office are up for grabs in the May 3 election.

BACKGROUND

In 2021, McKee-Rodriguez was first elected to the council after earning 63% of the vote in a runoff election against Jada Andrews-Sullivan. McKee-Rodriguez was a former member of Andrews-Sullivan’s staff.

With four years served as councilman, if re-elected under the city’s new charter amendment, McKee-Rodriguez would serve a four-year term, ending in 2029. Despite the increase from two-year to four-year terms, the longest a councilperson or mayor can serve in either role remains eight years.

Seven candidates are poised to challenge McKee-Rodriguez: Sean Hanlin, Rose Requenez Hill, Bryant Livingston, Sonya Moore, Stephanie E. Powell, Carla-Joy Sisco and Kizzie D. Thomas.

Requenez Hill is the lone challenger who previously ran for the City Council District 2 seat. In 2023, she finished third with 7.6% of the vote behind McKee-Rodriguez (56%) and Denise Gutierrez (14.7%).

