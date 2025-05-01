RESULTS: District 10, San Antonio City Council election on May 3, 2025

District 10 results in the May 3, 2025, election.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES Find race results

Marc Whyte is set to compete against four challengers as he seeks reelection for the City Council District 10 seat in the May 3 election.

His challengers include Roy Anthony II, Clint W. Norton, Mark Duane O’Donnell and Eric Litaker.

Whyte was first elected as District 10 councilman in 2023 when he secured a landslide victory over six opponents.

BACKGROUND

Whyte is assigned to the audit, economic and workforce development, and public safety committees.

According to his campaign website, Whyte said he will continue to advocate for policies that prioritize city services and responsible spending.

Turbulence hit Whyte’s first year when he was arrested in December 2023 on a driving while intoxicated charge. In November 2024, Whyte agreed to a plea deal that changed his charge to “obstruction of a highway” in exchange for deferred adjudication.

After his arrest, Whyte’s council colleagues voted to censure him — essentially a public rebuke with no actual consequence. Mayor Ron Nirenberg also temporarily pulled Whyte off his committee assignments, though he eventually reinstated the Northeast Side councilman.

Anthony is focused on preventing school closures, supporting local businesses, and improving roads and infrastructure, according to his campaign website. He has experience as a business owner and community advocate.

Litaker has held several hospitality roles, including a chef position across restaurants in San Antonio. His campaign website states he’s focused on road construction reform, ACS reform, and “restraining the powers of government.”

Clint W. Norton is retired. KSAT could not find his campaign website.

Mark Duane O’Donnell is a lifelong San Antonio resident and a retired AT&T mobility professional. His campaign page states he is committed to public safety, veterans and conservative leadership.

Sign up for the free KSAT election newsletter in the prompt below for a wrap-up of the results.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

More election coverage from KSAT: