KSAT’s election night livestream with results, reaction, analysis for San Antonio’s Mayoral Election, Saturday 7 p.m.
KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur convene the ‘Power Panel’ to cover election night live
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.
Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.
KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur will host a livestream on May 3 at 7 p.m. with live results for the Municipal Election, including races for San Antonio Mayor and City Council.
Candidates, guests and reporters will join the stream in the KSAT newsroom and at watch parties across San Antonio.
Panelists that will be joining the livestream are:
Molly Cox, Co-founder of Vote210 and consultant
Demonte Alexander, CEO of Citizen Reach and a military veteran
Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner
Ana Ramon, Executive Director of Annie’s List
The livestream will be available in the video player above and on KSAT Plus.
More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter
More election coverage from KSAT:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
Landon Lowe is the streaming executive producer for KSAT 12. He previously worked at the NBC/Fox affiliate in Baton Rouge, LA, where he was the senior news producer and political producer.
Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.