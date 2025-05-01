KSAT’s election night livestream with results, reaction, analysis for San Antonio’s Mayoral Election, Saturday 7 p.m.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur will host a livestream on May 3 at 7 p.m. with live results for the Municipal Election, including races for San Antonio Mayor and City Council.

Candidates, guests and reporters will join the stream in the KSAT newsroom and at watch parties across San Antonio.

Panelists that will be joining the livestream are:

Molly Cox, Co-founder of Vote210 and consultant

Demonte Alexander, CEO of Citizen Reach and a military veteran

Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner

Ana Ramon, Executive Director of Annie’s List

KSAT's Election Night Power Panel 2025 (KSAT 2025)

The livestream will be available in the video player above and on KSAT Plus.

