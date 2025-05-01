Results for San Antonio Mayor, City Council election races on May 3, 2025

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.
As Ron Nirenberg’s term as San Antonio mayor comes to a close, 27 candidates are vying to succeed him in what has become a competitive race.
In addition to the mayoral race, every San Antonio City Council seat is up for grabs in the May 3 general election.
The election marks a significant moment for the city, as voters will have the opportunity to reshape the leadership across all levels of local government.
If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote on May 3, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff scheduled for June 7. Given the large field of 27 candidates in the mayoral race, a runoff appears likely.
Four San Antonio City Council districts are guaranteed to have new representatives: Districts 4, 6, 8, and 9.
Winners in both the City Council and mayoral races will serve four-year terms.
