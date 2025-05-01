Results for San Antonio Mayor, City Council election races on May 3, 2025

Races to watch in the 2025 election.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025.

As Ron Nirenberg’s term as San Antonio mayor comes to a close, 27 candidates are vying to succeed him in what has become a competitive race.

In addition to the mayoral race, every San Antonio City Council seat is up for grabs in the May 3 general election.

The election marks a significant moment for the city, as voters will have the opportunity to reshape the leadership across all levels of local government.

If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote on May 3, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff scheduled for June 7. Given the large field of 27 candidates in the mayoral race, a runoff appears likely.

Four San Antonio City Council districts are guaranteed to have new representatives: Districts 4, 6, 8, and 9.

Winners in both the City Council and mayoral races will serve four-year terms.

