Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
86º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Results for San Antonio Mayor, City Council election races on May 3, 2025

Winners in both the city council and mayoral races will serve four-year terms

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Vote 2025, San Antonio, Mayor, City Council, Elections, Election Results
Races to watch in the 2025 election. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

As Ron Nirenberg’s term as San Antonio mayor comes to a close, 27 candidates are vying to succeed him in what has become a competitive race.

In addition to the mayoral race, every San Antonio City Council seat is up for grabs in the May 3 general election.

The election marks a significant moment for the city, as voters will have the opportunity to reshape the leadership across all levels of local government.

If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote on May 3, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff scheduled for June 7. Given the large field of 27 candidates in the mayoral race, a runoff appears likely.

Four San Antonio City Council districts are guaranteed to have new representatives: Districts 4, 6, 8, and 9.

Winners in both the City Council and mayoral races will serve four-year terms.

San Antonio

Mayor, City of San Antonio

Candidate

Votes

%

Rolando Pablos
Rolando Pablos
00%
Sonia Traut
Sonia Traut
00%
Robert T. Melvin
Robert T. Melvin
00%
Christopher Reyes
Christopher Reyes
00%
Jade McCullough
Jade McCullough
00%
Brandon Gonzales
Brandon Gonzales
00%
Tim Westley
Tim Westley
00%
Manny Pelaez
Manny Pelaez
00%
Bill Ruppel
Bill Ruppel
00%
Armando Dominguez
Armando Dominguez
00%
Adriana Rocha Garcia
Adriana Rocha Garcia
00%
Gina Ortiz Jones
Gina Ortiz Jones
00%
Diana Flores Uriegas
Diana Flores Uriegas
00%
Clayton Perry
Clayton Perry
00%
John Courage
John Courage
00%
Chris Herring
Chris Herring
00%
James "Jae" Melvin
James "Jae" Melvin
00%
Andrew Fernandez Vicencio
Andrew Fernandez Vicencio
00%
G. Zambrano
G. Zambrano
00%
Arturo Espinosa
Arturo Espinosa
00%
April Guadarrama
April Guadarrama
00%
Michael "Sam" Samaniego
Michael "Sam" Samaniego
00%
Beto Altamirano
Beto Altamirano
00%
Robert Salinas
Robert Salinas
00%
Melissa Cabello Havrda
Melissa Cabello Havrda
00%
Mauricio "Mau" Sanchez
Mauricio "Mau" Sanchez
00%
Santos Alvarado
Santos Alvarado
00%

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Sukh Kaur
Sukh Kaur*
00%
Julisa Medrano-Guerra
Julisa Medrano-Guerra
00%
Matthew J. Gauna
Matthew J. Gauna
00%
Ramiro Gonzales
Ramiro Gonzales
00%
Dominique "Domingo" Littwitz
Dominique "Domingo" Littwitz
00%
Maureen Galindo
Maureen Galindo
00%
Susan Strawn
Susan Strawn
00%
Anita Marie Kegley
Anita Marie Kegley
00%
Patty Gibbons
Patty Gibbons
00%
Arnulfo Ortiz
Arnulfo Ortiz
00%
*Incumbent

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez
Jalen McKee-Rodriguez*
00%
Sean Hanlin
Sean Hanlin
00%
Stephanie E. Powell
Stephanie E. Powell
00%
Carla-Joy Sisco
Carla-Joy Sisco
00%
Bryant Livingston
Bryant Livingston
00%
Kizzie D. Thomas
Kizzie D. Thomas
00%
Sonya Moore
Sonya Moore
00%
Rose Requenez Hill
Rose Requenez Hill
00%
*Incumbent

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Phyllis J. Viagran
Phyllis J. Viagran*
00%
Kendra Wilkerson
Kendra Wilkerson
00%
Larry La Rose
Larry La Rose
00%
Kenneth Thomas
Kenneth Thomas
00%
*Incumbent

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Gregorio De La Paz
Gregorio De La Paz
00%
Ernesto Arrellano
Ernesto Arrellano
00%
Johnathon Cruz
Johnathon Cruz
00%
Jose "Pepe" Martinez
Jose "Pepe" Martinez
00%
Edward Mungia
Edward Mungia
00%

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Teri Castillo
Teri Castillo*
00%
Pablo Arriaga III
Pablo Arriaga III
00%
Raymond Zavala
Raymond Zavala
00%
*Incumbent

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Vanessa Chavez
Vanessa Chavez
00%
Kelly Ann Gonzalez
Kelly Ann Gonzalez
00%
Ric Galvan
Ric Galvan
00%
"San" Carlos Antonio Raymond
"San" Carlos Antonio Raymond
00%
Chris Baecker
Chris Baecker
00%
Bobby Herrera
Bobby Herrera
00%
Gerald Lopez
Gerald Lopez
00%
Lawson Alaniz-Picasso
Lawson Alaniz-Picasso
00%

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Marina Alderete Gavito
Marina Alderete Gavito*
00%
Cynthia Lugo Alderete
Cynthia Lugo Alderete
00%
Trinity Haddox
Trinity Haddox
00%
*Incumbent

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 8

Candidate

Votes

%

Sakib Shaikh
Sakib Shaikh
00%
Cesario Garcia
Cesario Garcia
00%
Cindy Onyekwelu
Cindy Onyekwelu
00%
Rodney "Rod" Kidd
Rodney "Rod" Kidd
00%
Ivalis Meza Gonzalez
Ivalis Meza Gonzalez
00%
Paula McGee
Paula McGee
00%

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 9

Candidate

Votes

%

Angi Taylor Aramburu
Angi Taylor Aramburu
00%
Emily Joy Garza
Emily Joy Garza
00%
Daniel Mezza
Daniel Mezza
00%
Misty Spears
Misty Spears
00%
Celeste N. Tidwell
Celeste N. Tidwell
00%
April Chang
April Chang
00%
Tristen Hoffman
Tristen Hoffman
00%

San Antonio City Council, Dist. 10

Candidate

Votes

%

Marc Whyte
Marc Whyte*
00%
Roy Anthony II
Roy Anthony II
00%
Clint W. Norton
Clint W. Norton
00%
Mark Duane O'Donnell
Mark Duane O'Donnell
00%
Eric Litaker
Eric Litaker
00%
*Incumbent

Sign up for the free KSAT election newsletter in the prompt below for a wrap-up of the results.

More election coverage from KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS