RESULTS: District 4, San Antonio City Council election on May 3, 2025

District 4 results in the May 3, 2025, election.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

In San Antonio’s City Council District 4, a diverse group of candidates, ranging from military veterans to seasoned educators and business owners, are vying to replace Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia.

Garcia vacated the seat to run for mayor of San Antonio.

The candidates include Ernest Arrellano, Johnathon Cruz, Gregorio De La Paz, Jose “Pepe” Martinez and Edward Mungia.

BACKGROUND

Ernest Arrellano is an Air Force veteran who has a degree in accounting from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

He was one of the five democratic challengers to Rebeca Clay-Flores in her successful 2024 run for county commissioner.

Arrellano was the SAWS board secretary and board liaison for conservation from 2015 to 2018. He was also the SAWS chairman of the Audit Committee from 2013 to 2015.

He also served on the South San Independent School District board.

His website lists top issues, including investing in infrastructure, supporting local businesses, and fostering opportunities for growth and development.

Johnathon Cruz is a longtime educator and current principal at McNair Middle School.

He lost a close race for the Southwest Independent School District board in 2014.

The top issues he wants to focus on include: improving local infrastructure, increasing community engagement, reducing crime by supporting police and fire departments, and ensuring equitable opportunities for constituents.

Gregorio De La Paz is a Marine veteran who now works in construction management.

De La Paz is not a stranger to campaigning. He ran for City Council District 4 in 2023, but did not win. He’s now seizing a second opportunity.

He hopes to improve aging infrastructure by funding road repairs and pushing for expanded public transit options.

Jose “Pepe” Martinez is a small business owner who graduated from South San High School and the University of the Incarnate Word.

He plans to use his business background to help foster economic opportunities for the area.

Other priorities include: public safety, support for senior and disabled residents, and community outreach.

Edward Mungia is no stranger to the District 4 office. He has worked within the office for nine years, working under Councilman Ray Saldana and then as director of special projects under Garcia.

He also served as a school board trustee for South San ISD.

Issues he wants to prioritize include: more accessible city services, better infrastructure, and improving well-being within neighborhoods.

He has received endorsements from people like former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and State Rep. Philip Cortez, and Garcia.

