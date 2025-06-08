What happened in the San Antonio mayor, City Council runoff election on June 7, 2025

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

San Antonio, meet your next mayor.

Gina Ortiz Jones defeated Rolando Pablos with 54.3% of the vote in the June 7 runoff for San Antonio’s top spot. The candidates were the last two standing out of a pool of 27 in the May 3 election, which happened on one of the city’s biggest nights of the year: the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Ortiz Jones succeeds Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who has served as mayor since 2017 and cannot seek re-election due to term limits. She’s only the third woman to lead the Alamo City, and will serve under the city council’s new four-year terms.

Meanwhile, the two contenders for District 6 faced a tight race all night. Only 25 votes gave 24-year-old Ric Galvan the edge over Kelly Ann Gonzalez — and with that slim of a margin, a recount is likely.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew said there was a 17% voter turnout in this election. A total of 143,048 ballots were cast during eight days of early voting and on election day. Of those, 40,218 people voted on election day.

That’s more than 40,000 votes more than were cast in the May 3 election.

Here’s what happened in the June 7 runoff that also included races for City Council Districts 1, 6, 8 and 9:

Ortiz Jones’ first words as mayor-elect

The former Under Secretary of the United States Air Force addressed supporters at her election night party, declaring victory in the race.

We “reminded folks what San Antonio stands for. Didn’t we? We reminded them that our city is about compassion and it’s about leading with everybody in mind,” she told supporters at the end of the night.

Pablos, a former Texas Secretary of State and Public Utility Commissioner, conceded to Ortiz Jones.

“We tried. I want to thank everybody for your support. It was a tough race, and I’m just happy that everybody came together for this community,” he said.

This is the first time there has been an open mayoral seat in San Antonio since 2009, when Julian Castro was elected to his first term as mayor. (Nirenberg beat incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor, who was appointed mayor when Castro was appointed to President Barack Obama’s cabinet.)

Ortiz Jones will be the first mayor to serve a four-year term in office instead of a two-year term after voters passed a city charter amendment in 2024 that changed all city council term limits from four two-year terms to two four-year terms.

Incumbent Sukh Kaur wins by a landslide

District 1 incumbent Sukh Kaur defeated opponent Patty Gibbons in the runoff race.

Kaur beat opponent Gibbons with 64.99% of the vote.

Kaur told KSAT’s Daniela Ibarra on Saturday night, “I think we really talked to the community and shared that we want to work. And one of the things that we said is District 1 is about preserving our history while still moving our district forward.”

Ric Galvan wins by 25 votes in District 6

Ric Galvan claimed victory over Kelly Ann Gonzalez in the runoff race for District 6 by 25 votes.

With 100% of vote centers reporting, election results show Galvan secured 50.11% of the vote. Gonzalez ended the night with 49.89% of the vote.

Because of the thin margin, a possible recount may happen.

“I feel really good,” Galvan told KSAT’s Courtney Friedman. “You know, I knew it would be a close election; our campaign team knew that from the initial election.”

Gonzalez said that even with a loss, she will support Galvan and the betterment of the district. She asked that he keep the inner city mind.

“We’ve had the same generational poverty of the same rate — 18% — for the last six decades,“ she said, adding that the next leader should focus on education.

In the May 3 election, they were separated by 28 votes.

D8 has a new leader: Ivalis Meza Gonzalez

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez defeated opponent Paula McGee with 57.35% of the vote for District 8.

“All that work we did over the last 15 months brought us here,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the top priority is to ensure a smooth transition in District 8 by addressing any ongoing issues residents have with the councilmember’s office.

“I want to make sure that District 8 residents know that we’re working hard for them and that I’m working hard for them every day,” Gonzalez said.

In contrast, McGee expressed her disappointment but reflected positively on her campaign efforts.

“Well, I’m disappointed of course, but we I’m so proud of our campaign. I’m so thankful for our volunteers that were apart of it,” McGee said. “I’m really proud of all we accomplished and did. I’m surprised by the results at this point but we’re going to enjoy being together tonight and celebrate all we accomplished through the campaign.”

New D9 councilwoman Misty Spears ‘excited’

Misty Spears declared victory in the runoff race for District 9.

Spears led opponent Angi Taylor Aramburu with 56.7% of the vote, with 100% of vote centers reporting.

“I’m thrilled. I’m excited, I’m so grateful to the voters,” Spears told KSAT’s Katrina Webber on election night. “I’m so excited for everything that we have before us for District 9.”

Spears said she’s going to focus on the “basics,” like public safety, infrastructure and economic growth. She also wants to reduce spending.

Aramburu said she hopes Spears “will listen to the community and provide the services that our district has come to expect.”