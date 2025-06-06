RESULTS: District 9, San Antonio City Council runoff election on June 7, 2025

The San Antonio runoff election will be held on June 7, 2025.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on June 7, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

If the May 3 election results are anything to go by, the runoff race for the San Antonio City Council District 9 seat could surely be tight between Misty Spears and Angi Taylor Aramburu.

The seat was last held by John Courage, who lost a bid for mayor of San Antonio and is term-limited.

District 9 occupies much of San Antonio’s immediate North Side along the Highway 281 corridor and parts of Stone Oak and Encino Park outside of Loop 1604.

As vote counts came in during the May 3 election, one candidate, Spears, inched closer to the lead in the race. Her opponent, Aramburu, had led for most of the evening.

While the two overwhelmingly toppled the five other candidates in the race, and Spears managed to clear Aramburu by 399 votes, a runoff battle was inevitable

BACKGROUND

Spears, a constituent services director in the office of Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody, is endorsed by the fire, police and sheriff’s associations. Last November, Moody endorsed Spears and assumed a role in her campaign.

Aramburu is a small business owner with a background in public relations and nonprofit arts marketing. She unsuccessfully ran against Mark Dorazio for the Texas House District 122 seat in November 2022.

Aramburu holds endorsements from Courage, former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and former North East ISD School Board President Shannon Grona.

Both candidates list similar priorities around public safety and addressing growth. Meanwhile, District 9 residents feel that access to green spaces and accessibility issues should be addressed by their council member.

In an interview with KSAT during the May 3 election, Aramburu stated she plans to address safety in the district should she be elected.

“We need a new police substation on the North Side, particularly up the 281 corridor, because our infrastructure in terms of public safety just hasn’t kept up with growth,” Aramburu said.

KSAT was unsuccessful in reaching Spears on several occasions leading up to the May 3 election.

