District 9 voters head into city council runoff election with different to-do lists for candidates

SAN ANTONIO – Voters who live in San Antonio’s District 9 are heading into the June 7 runoff election with their minds made up, at least when it comes to what they want from a candidate.

“Someone who has an eye on what the needs are for the city overall because it’s not just a matter of what the district needs, but what the city overall needs,” said Tamara Verschoyle, who was shopping for groceries Tuesday morning near U.S. Highway 281 and Brook Hollow Boulevard.

Jennifer Camero, who lives farther north in Stone Oak, said her main concern is having a representative with an open-door policy.

“I guess just somebody that listens to people. I want to be heard,” Camero said.

Both women live in the district, which covers a large part of the city’s North Central Side, including Stone Oak.

Misty Spears, who was endorsed by Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody, and Angi Taylor Aramburu, who has the backing of outgoing Councilman John Courage, are both vying for the job to represent the district on the city council.

It appears some voters have already made a mental to-do list for whoever wins the seat.

For Alicia Ford, better accessibility throughout the entire city tops her list.

“I got twin boys. They’re almost five, and they both have cerebral palsy, so they’re both in wheelchairs,” Ford said. “In our neighborhood in particular, (accessibility) is pretty good. Sometimes, going outside of it, it gets challenging.”

Ford said taking her children out of the home can be a struggle due to the lack of accommodations for them.

For others, the focus is on giving children somewhere to go when they do leave home.

“Green spaces and places where our kids can hang out,” Verschoyle said. “Not just our young kids, but also our teenagers.”

Unlike in other areas of the city, more common issues such as traffic congestion and safety seem to rank lower on their list of priorities.

“I’m not too worried about crime,” Camero said, echoing a sentiment that the other women expressed.

However, in January, a major standoff and shooting in the Stone Oak area captured headlines.

Seven San Antonio police officers were wounded after responding to a suicide-in-progress call. SWAT officers ended up shooting and killing Brandon Poulos, 46, the suspect in that case.

Although the voters said they do not live in fear, some people in District 9 hope to find security in the person elected to represent them.

