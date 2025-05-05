KSAT Explains: When an election race becomes a runoff

SAN ANTONIO – Five local races, all within the City of San Antonio, are headed to a runoff after none of them had a clear winner in the May 3 election.

“The reason why there’s runoff is that the candidates did not get 50% plus one vote,” Bexar County Elections Administrator Michelle Carew said.

A runoff election will take place in the races for San Antonio mayor as well as city council seats in districts 1, 6, 8 and 9.

A runoff whittles a race down to the candidates who earned the top two vote percentages, no matter the number.

The closest any of the runoff candidates came on election night was in District 1. The only incumbent in these races, Sukh Kaur, received 49% of the vote.

But still, not 50% plus one.

Kaur will face Patty Gibbons in the runoff, who received 18% of the vote on May 3.

In the mayoral race, Gina Ortiz Jones pulled in 27% of the vote while Rolando Pablos tallied 17%.

Election day for the runoff is Saturday, June 7. Early voting runs from May 27 through June 3.

“The only thing different for this runoff is that we are extending the first week by one hour,” said Carew. “Instead of 8-5, we’ll have the polls open from 8-6 that first week, and then on the second week, we’re changing it to 7 to 7.”

