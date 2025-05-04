Voters approve $987 million bond proposal for Alamo Colleges in May 3 election

SAN ANTONIO – Voters have approved an Alamo Colleges District bond package totaling $987 million.

In the May 3 election, 77,231 people voted in favor of the bond, or 69.61%, compared to 33,714 people who voted against the bond, or 30.39%.

Mike Flores, the chancellor of the Alamo Colleges, said the bond will fund several large projects while also filling big gaps in talent and industry.

“We know there’s a gap of 50,000 nurses within the state of Texas and several thousand within our community,” he said.

The bond package includes a proposed $95 million new school of nursing in the Medical Center, which would be part of San Antonio College. It will be the first Alamo Colleges campus in that area of San Antonio.

Another goal of the bond is to make colleges more accessible throughout the city.

The bond provides funding for the construction of three other new locations:

Port San Antonio: School of Emerging Technologies, as part of Northwest Vista College

Brooks City Base: Center of Applied Technology, and Automotive and Heavy Machinery Program, as part of Palo Alto College

Stone Oak: North Central Education and Training Center

Flores said the bond package will not increase the tax rate for the Alamo Colleges District. Instead, the increase in population will cover the cost of the projects. A growing population results in a larger taxpayer base.

“Although San Antonio has been growing rapidly, Alamo Colleges have been growing at twice that rate,” Flores said.

Alamo Colleges has a student enrollment of 80,000 this spring. That number is expected to rise to 88,000 by August. Enrollment is forecasted to reach 100,000 students by August of 2030.

In addition to creating new locations, the bond will also add to existing campuses, including:

$25 million Architecture and Engineering school on the San Antonio College campus

$65 million Center for Automotive Technology at St. Philip’s College

$75 million School of Engineering at Northeast Lakeview College

