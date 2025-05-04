Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Voters approve $987 million bond proposal for Alamo Colleges in May 3 election

The bond package will create new locations and add to existing campuses

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Vote 2025, Alamo Colleges, Education, San Antonio College, Northeast Lakeview College, St. Philip's College, Medical Center, Port San Antonio
Voters have approved an Alamo Colleges District bond package totaling $987 million. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Voters have approved an Alamo Colleges District bond package totaling $987 million.

In the May 3 election, 77,231 people voted in favor of the bond, or 69.61%, compared to 33,714 people who voted against the bond, or 30.39%.

Recommended Videos

>> RESULTS: San Antonio-area school districts, bonds for May 3, 2025 election

Mike Flores, the chancellor of the Alamo Colleges, said the bond will fund several large projects while also filling big gaps in talent and industry.

“We know there’s a gap of 50,000 nurses within the state of Texas and several thousand within our community,” he said.

The bond package includes a proposed $95 million new school of nursing in the Medical Center, which would be part of San Antonio College. It will be the first Alamo Colleges campus in that area of San Antonio.

Another goal of the bond is to make colleges more accessible throughout the city.

The bond provides funding for the construction of three other new locations:

  • Port San Antonio: School of Emerging Technologies, as part of Northwest Vista College
  • Brooks City Base: Center of Applied Technology, and Automotive and Heavy Machinery Program, as part of Palo Alto College
  • Stone Oak: North Central Education and Training Center

Flores said the bond package will not increase the tax rate for the Alamo Colleges District. Instead, the increase in population will cover the cost of the projects. A growing population results in a larger taxpayer base.

“Although San Antonio has been growing rapidly, Alamo Colleges have been growing at twice that rate,” Flores said.

Alamo Colleges has a student enrollment of 80,000 this spring. That number is expected to rise to 88,000 by August. Enrollment is forecasted to reach 100,000 students by August of 2030.

In addition to creating new locations, the bond will also add to existing campuses, including:

  • $25 million Architecture and Engineering school on the San Antonio College campus
  • $65 million Center for Automotive Technology at St. Philip’s College
  • $75 million School of Engineering at Northeast Lakeview College

For a breakdown of each bond project and cost, click here.

More election coverage on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Myra Arthur headshot

Myra Arthur is passionate about San Antonio and sharing its stories. She graduated high school in the Alamo City and always wanted to anchor and report in her hometown. Myra anchors KSAT News at 6:00 p.m. and hosts and reports for the streaming show, KSAT Explains. She joined KSAT in 2012 after anchoring and reporting in Waco and Corpus Christi.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS