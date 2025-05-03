WATCH at 2 p.m.: Bexar County election officials give Election Day update

The Bexar County Elections Department will hold an Election Day press conference on Saturday, May 3.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department will hold an Election Day press conference on Saturday, May 3.

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the Bexar County Elections Office.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Officials will answer questions related to the election, according to a news release.

San Antonio residents will elect a new mayor and vote in all 10 city council seats in the May 3 election. Twenty-seven candidates are running for mayor.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote on May 3, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff on June 7.

Voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. For a full list of places residents can cast their votes, click here.

