Busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County during early voting in the May 3, 2025, election

(Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Keep up with election news on the Vote 2025 page. Learn more about the candidates here and information on where to vote here.

More than 6,500 Bexar County residents cast their ballots on the first day of early voting on Tuesday, according to the Bexar County elections office.

Recommended Videos

There are 46 locations where Bexar County voters can cast their ballots before early voting ends on Tuesday, April 29.

>> What to know about voting early in the May 3, 2025, election in Bexar County

The big items on the ballot are the mayoral race and city council seats, but even for those who don’t live in city limits, Bexar County residents need to consider races in other municipalities and bonds in local school districts. Click here to view the sample ballot in Bexar County.

Here’s a breakdown of how voters turned out at polling locations across Bexar County.

Tuesday, April 22

According to the Bexar County Elections Department, 6,527 people cast a ballot in Bexar County on Tuesday, April 22.

Busiest polling locations on the first day of early voting:

Brookhollow Branch Library: 495 Cody Branch Library: 429 Maverick Branch Library: 330 Semmes Branch Library: 315 Wonderland Mall of the Americas: 308 Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center: 301 Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 267 Great Northwest Branch Library: 248 Igo Branch Library: 248 Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 208

Slowest polling locations on the first day of early voting:

Ladera Elementary: 3 Southside ISD Administration Building: 7 Elmendorf City Hall: 10 Somerset City Hall: 13 St Hedwig City Hall: 16 Christian Family Baptist Church: 20 St. Phillips College: 23 Palo Alto College: 27 Northwest Lakeview College: 36 East Central ISD Admin: 48

Map: Polling locations in Bexar County

Read Also: