Local News

Busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County during early voting in the May 3, 2025, election

Early voting is from April 22-29

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Vote 2025, Elections, Politics, Bexar County, San Antonio
Early voting is from April 22-29 (Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIOKeep up with election news on the Vote 2025 page. Learn more about the candidates here and information on where to vote here.

More than 6,500 Bexar County residents cast their ballots on the first day of early voting on Tuesday, according to the Bexar County elections office.

There are 46 locations where Bexar County voters can cast their ballots before early voting ends on Tuesday, April 29.

>> What to know about voting early in the May 3, 2025, election in Bexar County

The big items on the ballot are the mayoral race and city council seats, but even for those who don’t live in city limits, Bexar County residents need to consider races in other municipalities and bonds in local school districts. Click here to view the sample ballot in Bexar County.

Here’s a breakdown of how voters turned out at polling locations across Bexar County.

Tuesday, April 22

According to the Bexar County Elections Department, 6,527 people cast a ballot in Bexar County on Tuesday, April 22.

Busiest polling locations on the first day of early voting:

  1. Brookhollow Branch Library: 495
  2. Cody Branch Library: 429
  3. Maverick Branch Library: 330
  4. Semmes Branch Library: 315
  5. Wonderland Mall of the Americas: 308
  6. Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center: 301
  7. Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 267
  8. Great Northwest Branch Library: 248
  9. Igo Branch Library: 248
  10. Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 208

Slowest polling locations on the first day of early voting:

  1. Ladera Elementary: 3
  2. Southside ISD Administration Building: 7
  3. Elmendorf City Hall: 10
  4. Somerset City Hall: 13
  5. St Hedwig City Hall: 16
  6. Christian Family Baptist Church: 20
  7. St. Phillips College: 23
  8. Palo Alto College: 27
  9. Northwest Lakeview College: 36
  10. East Central ISD Admin: 48

Map: Polling locations in Bexar County

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

