Busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County during early voting in the May 3, 2025, election

SAN ANTONIO – Keep up with election news on the Vote 2025 page.
More than 6,500 Bexar County residents cast their ballots on the first day of early voting on Tuesday, according to the Bexar County elections office.
There are 46 locations where Bexar County voters can cast their ballots before early voting ends on Tuesday, April 29.
What to know about voting early in the May 3, 2025, election in Bexar County
The big items on the ballot are the mayoral race and city council seats, but even for those who don’t live in city limits, Bexar County residents need to consider races in other municipalities and bonds in local school districts. Click here to view the sample ballot in Bexar County.
Here’s a breakdown of how voters turned out at polling locations across Bexar County.
Tuesday, April 22
According to the Bexar County Elections Department, 6,527 people cast a ballot in Bexar County on Tuesday, April 22.
Busiest polling locations on the first day of early voting:
- Brookhollow Branch Library: 495
- Cody Branch Library: 429
- Maverick Branch Library: 330
- Semmes Branch Library: 315
- Wonderland Mall of the Americas: 308
- Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center: 301
- Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 267
- Great Northwest Branch Library: 248
- Igo Branch Library: 248
- Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 208
Slowest polling locations on the first day of early voting:
- Ladera Elementary: 3
- Southside ISD Administration Building: 7
- Elmendorf City Hall: 10
- Somerset City Hall: 13
- St Hedwig City Hall: 16
- Christian Family Baptist Church: 20
- St. Phillips College: 23
- Palo Alto College: 27
- Northwest Lakeview College: 36
- East Central ISD Admin: 48
Map: Polling locations in Bexar County
