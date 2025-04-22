Early voting starts Tuesday: What to know before heading to the polls

SAN ANTONIO – The May 3 election is about to be underway.

The eight-day early voting period runs from Tuesday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 29. Various mayoral, city council, school board, bond, tax and ballot propositions are on the ballot.

Find a voting center

The county has a list of more than 40 early voting centers where any Bexar County voter can cast their ballot for just about any race.

Voting hours vary depending on the day.

Tuesday, April 22 through Friday, April 25: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 26: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, April 28 through Tuesday, April 29: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The only exception is Southwest ISD voters, who will have to go to district-specific voting sites to choose a pair of board trustees.

Get a personalized ballot

Making your choice ahead of time can speed things up in the ballot box, but you need to know what you’ll be voting on first to do that.

There are dozens of races on Bexar County’s sample ballot, though voters will typically be eligible to vote in a handful of them.

By checking your voter registration on the county website, you can also see your individual sample ballot.

Fiesta vs. voter turnout

Lacking the flash and cash of presidential and congressional races, local elections often have poor turnout.

The previous San Antonio council and mayor’s races in 2023 and 2021 had only 15.3% and 17.2% voter turnout, respectively, according to figures provided by the Bexar County Elections Department.

Fiesta could throw a further wrinkle in the mix. The city’s biggest annual party kicks off Thursday, the third day of early voting, and the actual election lands on the same day as the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Elections Administrator Michele Carew, who took the reins of the department in February, isn’t sure how her first Fiesta will affect her first Bexar County election. She’s hoping for a 17% to 20% turnout in the city.

“We do have some pull sites in downtown area, so we’re hoping that on May the 3rd that it will attract some voters,” she said.

