Election Day vote centers: Where to cast a ballot in Bexar County on May 3, 2025

Bexar County residents have nearly 250 locations available to cast their votes on Election Day.
On Saturday, May 3, voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling locations include schools, libraries, churches and community centers. See below for the full list.
In San Antonio, voters will make their pick for the next mayor and who they want to represent them on the City Council.
Voters in municipalities other than San Antonio also have races to consider, as do voters in nine local school districts.
View the May 3 ballot in Bexar County here.
Voting hours
Registered voters can vote at any polling site on Election Day.
On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where to vote in Bexar County
- Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart St., San Antonio, TX 78237
- Luther Burbank High School: 1002 Edwards St., San Antonio, TX 78204
- St. James Apostle Catholic Church: 907 W. Theo Ave., San Antonio, TX 78225
- Charles Graebner Elementary School: 530 Hoover Ave., San Antonio, TX 78225
- Glenn Elementary School: 2385 Horal Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227
- Adams Elementary School: 135 E. Southcross, San Antonio, TX 78214
- Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave., San Antonio, TX 78214
- Wright Elementary School: 115 E. Huff Ave., San Antonio, TX 78214
- Rayburn Elementary School: 635 Rayburn Dr., San Antonio, TX 78221
- Collier Elementary School: 834 W. Southcross, San Antonio, TX 78211
- Pease Middle School: 201 Hunt Ln., San Antonio, TX 78245
- Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation: 1626 W. Thompson Pl., San Antonio, TX 78226
- Gardendale Early Learning Program: 1731 Dahlgreen Ave., San Antonio, TX 78237
- Langley Elementary School: 14185 Bella Vista Pl., San Antonio, TX 78253
- Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227
- Frank Madla Elementary School: 6100 Royalgate Dr., San Antonio, TX 78242
- Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224
- Palo Alto College: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224
- South San Antonio High School: 7535 Barlite Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224
- Gillette Elementary School: 625 Gillette Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78221
- Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Rd., San Antonio, TX 78221
- Kingsborough Middle School: 422 Ashley Rd., San Antonio, TX 78221
- Mission Del Lago Community Center: 2301 Del Lago Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78221
- Texas A&M University (San Antonio): One University Way, San Antonio, TX 78224
- Bob Hope Elementary School: 3022 Reforma Dr., San Antonio, TX 78211
- Christa McAuliffe Middle School: 9390 S.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78242
- City of Von Ormy Municipal Court: 14729 Quarter Horse, Von Ormy, TX 78073
- Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th St., Somerset, TX 78069
- Southwest ISD Admin Bldg: 11914 Dragon Ln, San Antonio, TX 78252
- Adams Hill Elementary School: 9627 Adams Hill Dr., San Antonio, TX 78245
- Ott Elementary School: 100 N. Grosenbacher Rd., San Antonio, TX 78253
- Alan B. Shepard Middle School: 5558 Ray Ellison Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78242
- Kelly Academy @ Lowell Middle School: 919 Thompson Pl., San Antonio, TX 78226
- Murnin Elementary School: 9019 Dugas, San Antonio, TX 78251
- Ladera Elementary School: 14750 W. Grosenbacher Rd., San Antonio, TX 78245
- Lewis Elementary School: 1000 Seascape, San Antonio, TX 78251
- Westwood Terrace Elementary School: 2315 Hackamore Ln., San Antonio, TX 78227
- Meadow Village Elementary School: 1406 Meadow Way Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227
- Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227
- Mission Academy: 9210 S. Presa St., San Antonio, TX 78223
- Northwest Vista College: 3535 N. Ellison Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251
- Evers Elementary School: 1715 Richland Hills Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251
- Cody Elementary School: 10403 Dugas, San Antonio, TX 78245
- Carlos Coon Elementary School: 3110 Timber View Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251
- Southside ISD Administration Building: 1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd., San Antonio, TX 78221
- Galm Elementary School: 1454 Saxonhill Dr., San Antonio, TX 78253
- Behlau Elementary School: 2355 Camp Light Way, San Antonio, TX 78245
- Raba Elementary School: 9740 Raba Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251
- Michael Elementary School: 3155 Quiet Plain Dr., San Antonio, TX 78245
- Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher, San Antonio, TX 78245
- Mireles Elementary School: 12260 Rockwall Mill, San Antonio, TX 78253
- Hoffmann Elementary School: 12118 Volunteer Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78253
- Taft High School: 11600 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, TX 78253
- Hatchett Elementary School: 10700 Ingram Rd., San Antonio, TX 78245
- Bexar County Elections Department: 1103 S. Frio St., Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78207
- Sidney Lanier High School: 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78207
- Antonio Margil Elementary School: 1000 Perez St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Our Lady of the Lake University: 411 S.W. 24th St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Shepherd King Lutheran Church: 303 W. Ramsey Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Marin B. Fenwick Academy: 1930 Waverly Ave., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Gus Garcia University School: 3306 Ruiz St., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78204
- Edgewood Gym: 4133 Eldridge Ave., San Antonio, TX 78237
- Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Woodlawn Hills Elementary School: 110 W. Quill Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228
- H. W. Longfellow Middle School: 1130 E. Sunshine Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Neff Middle School: 5227 Evers Rd., San Antonio, TX 78238
- Joe Ward Recreation Center: 435 E. Sunshine Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Sarah King Elementary School: 1001 Ceralvo St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Laurel Heights United Methodist Church: 227 W. Woodlawn Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212
- Huisache Avenue Baptist Church: 1339 W. Huisache Ave., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Villarreal Elementary School: 2902 White Tail, San Antonio, TX 78228
- Esparza Elementary School: 5700 Hemphill Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Woodlawn Academy: 1717 W. Magnolia Ave., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy: 2123 W. Huisache Ave., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, TX 78238
- Powell Elementary School: 6003 Thunder Dr., San Antonio, TX 78238
- Bexar County Justice Center: 300 Dolorosa, San Antonio, TX 78205
- Thomas Edison High School: 701 Santa Monica St., San Antonio, TX 78212
- Alamo Stadium & Convocation Center: 110 Tuleta Dr., San Antonio, TX 78212
- Westminster Square Management: 1838 Basse Rd., San Antonio, TX 78213
- John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School: 2101 Edison Dr., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Samuel A. Maverick Elementary School: 107 Raleigh Pl., San Antonio, TX 78201
- San Antonio M.U.D #1: 16450 Wildlake Blvd., Helotes, TX 78023
- Dellview Elementary School: 7235 Dewhurst Rd., San Antonio, TX 78213
- Ward Elementary School: 8400 Cavern Hill, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Community Alliance for Traffic Safety - C.A.T.S.: 7719 Pipers Ln., San Antonio, TX 78251
- Barkley-Ruiz Elementary School: 1111 S. Navidad St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Brauchle Elementary School: 8555 Bowens Crossing, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Pre-K Academy at West Avenue: 3915 West Ave., San Antonio, TX 78213
- Nichols Elementary School: 9560 Braun Rd., San Antonio, TX 78254
- Elrod Elementary School: 8885 Heath Circle Dr., San Antonio, TX 78250
- Nimitz Middle School: 5426 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Carson Elementary School: 8151 Old Tezel Rd., San Antonio, TX 78250
- Zachry Middle School: 9410 Timber Path, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Trinity United Methodist Church: 6800 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78240
- Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Rd., San Antonio, TX 78238
- Burke Elementary School: 10111 Terra Oak, San Antonio, TX 78250
- John Marshall High School: 8000 Lobo Ln., San Antonio, TX 78240
- Fernandez Elementary School: 6845 Ridgebrook, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Fields Elementary School: 9570 FM 1560 North, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Stevenson Middle School: 8403 Tezel Rd., San Antonio, TX 78254
- Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., Balcones Heights, TX 78201
- Henderson Elementary School: 14605 Kallison Bend, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Northwest Church of Christ: 9681 W. Loop 1604 N., San Antonio, TX 78254
- Scarborough Elementary School: 12280 Silver Pointe, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Northwest Crossing Elementary School: 10255 Dover Rdg., San Antonio, TX 78250
- Ridgeview Elementary School: 8223 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Connally Middle School: 8661 Silent Sunrise, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Mead Elementary School: 3803 Midhorizon Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229
- Health Careers High School: 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd., San Antonio, TX 78229
- Rudder Middle School: 6558 Horn Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78240
- Scobee Elementary School: 11223 Cedar Park, San Antonio, TX 78249
- Rhodes Elementary School: 5714 North Knoll, San Antonio, TX 78240
- Oak Hills Terrace Elementary School: 5710 Cary Grant Dr., San Antonio, TX 78240
- Wanke Elementary School: 10419 Old Prue Rd., San Antonio, TX 78249
- Pieper High School: 1400 Kinder Pkwy., Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78260
- Roan Forest Elementary School: 22710 Roan Park, San Antonio, TX 78259
- Colonial Hills United Methodist Church: 5247 Vance Jackson, San Antonio, TX 78230
- Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department: 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr., Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
- Olmos Park City Hall: 120 West El Prado Drive, San Antonio, TX 78212
- Terrell Hills City Hall: 5100 N. New Braunfels Ave., Terrell Hills, TX 78209
- Alamo Heights City Hall: 6116 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Alamo Heights ISD Administration Bldg.: 7101 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Peggy Carnahan Elementary School: 6839 Babcock Rd., San Antonio, TX 78249
- Specht Elementary School: 25815 Overlook Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78260
- Lopez Middle School: 23103 Hardy Oak Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258
- Northwood Elementary School: 519 Pike Rd., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Oak Grove Elementary School: 3250 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, TX 78217
- Grey Forest Community Center: 18249 Sherwood Trail, Grey Forest, TX 78023
- Barbara Bush Middle School: 1500 Evans Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258
- Clark High School: 5150 De Zavala Rd., San Antonio, TX 78249
- Rawlinson Middle School: 14100 Vance Jackson, San Antonio, TX 78249
- Hope Church: 18850 Redland Rd., San Antonio, TX 78259
- Regency Place Elementary School: 10222 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78217
- Las Lomas Elementary School: 20303 Hardy Oak Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258
- Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Harmony Hills Elementary School: 10727 Memory Ln., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood, Castle Hills, TX 78213
- Larkspur Elementary School: 1802 Larkspur, San Antonio, TX 78213
- Hunters Creek Swim and Racquet Club: 3630 Hunters Circle St., San Antonio, TX 78230
- Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Rd., San Antonio, TX 78230
- Shavano Park City Hall: 900 Saddletree Ct., San Antonio, TX 78231
- Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Rd., San Antonio, TX 78232
- Wetmore Elementary School: 3250 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78247
- Bradley Middle School: 14819 Heimer Rd., San Antonio, TX 78232
- Oak Meadow United Methodist Church: 2740 Hunters Green, San Antonio, TX 78231
- Bulverde Creek Elementary School: 3839 Canyon Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78259
- Thousand Oaks Elementary School: 16080 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX 78232
- City of Hill Country Village: 116 Aspen Lane, San Antonio, TX 78232
- Hollywood Park City Hall: 2 Mecca Dr., Hollywood Park, TX 78232
- Vineyard Ranch Elementary School: 16818 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258
- Leon Springs Elementary School: 23881 IH 10 W, San Antonio, TX 78257
- Monroe May Elementary: 15707 Chase Hill Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78256
- Bob Beard Elementary School: 8725 Sonoma Parkway, Helotes, TX 78023
- Steubing Ranch Elementary School: 5100 Knoll Creek, San Antonio, TX 78247
- Hidden Forest Elementary: 802 Silver Spruce St., San Antonio, TX 78232
- Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247
- Helotes Elementary School: 13878 Riggs Rd., Helotes, TX 78023
- Redland Oaks Elementary School: 16650 Redland Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247
- Longs Creek Elementary School: 15806 O’Connor Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247
- Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Rd., San Antonio, TX 78259
- The Hartman Center II - Building One: 1202 W. Bitters Bldg 1, San Antonio, TX 78216
- Hardy Oak Elementary School: 22900 Hardy Oak Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258
- Wortham Oaks Elementary School: 5710 Carriage Cape, San Antonio, TX 78261
- Tuscany Heights Elementary School: 25001 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258
- Los Reyes Elementary School: 10785 Triana Pkwy, Helotes, TX 78023
- Cibolo Green Elementary School: 24315 Bulverde Green, San Antonio, TX 78261
- First Chinese Baptist Church: 5481 Prue Rd., San Antonio, TX 78240
- UTSA: 1 UTSA Circle, San Antonio, TX 78249
- Blossom Athletic Center - Sports Complex: 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Bonnie Ellison Elementary School: 7132 Oak Dr., San Antonio, TX 78256
- Churchill High School: 12049 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Stone Oak Elementary School: 21045 Crescent Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78258
- Indian Springs Elementary School: 25751 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78261
- Tejeda Middle School: 2909 E. Evans Rd., San Antonio, TX 78259
- Murray E. Boone Elementary School: 6614 Spring Time Dr., San Antonio, TX 78249
- Julia Newton Aue Elementary School: 24750 Baywater Stage, San Antonio, TX 78255
- Veterans Memorial High School: 7618 Evans Rd., San Antonio, TX 78266
- Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258
- Huebner Elementary School: 16311 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78248
- Dr. Hector P. Garcia Middle School: 14900 Kyle Seale Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78255
- Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78249
- Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Central Library: 600 Soledad, San Antonio, TX 78205
- Artemisia Bowden Academy: 515 Willow St., San Antonio, TX 78202
- Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Wheatley: 415 Gabriel, San Antonio, TX 78202
- Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce, San Antonio, TX 78202
- St. Philips College: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr., San Antonio, TX 78203
- Beacon Hill Academy: 1411 W. Ashby Pl., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Eloise Japhet Academy: 314 Astor, San Antonio, TX 78210
- San Antonio College - Victory Center: 1819 N. Main Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212
- Clear Spring Elementary School: 4311 Clearspring Dr., San Antonio, TX 78217
- Harry H. Rogers Middle School: 314 Galway Dr., San Antonio, TX 78223
- Brookhill Baptist Church: 631 Utopia Ln, San Antonio, TX 78223
- McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St., San Antonio, TX 78210
- James A. Bode Community Center: 901 Rigsby, San Antonio, TX 78210
- Smith Elementary School: 823 S. Gevers St., San Antonio, TX 78203
- Highland Hills Elementary School: 734 Glamis Ave., San Antonio, TX 78223
- Pecan Valley Elementary School: 3966 E. Southcross, San Antonio, TX 78222
- Herman Hirsch Elementary School: 4826 Seabreeze Dr., San Antonio, TX 78220
- MLK Jr. Academy for Arts Integration: 510 Morningview Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
- Mount Calvary Lutheran Church: 308 Mount Calvary Dr., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Wilshire Elementary School: 6523 Cascade Pl., San Antonio, TX 78218
- East Terrell Hills Elementary School: 4415 Bloomdale, San Antonio, TX 78218
- Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach, San Antonio, TX 78209
- Krueger Middle School: 438 Lanark Dr., San Antonio, TX 78218
- Riverside Park Elementary School: 202 School St., San Antonio, TX 78210
- Ed White Middle School: 7800 Midcrown Dr., San Antonio, TX 78218
- Windcrest Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Dr., Windcrest, TX 78239
- Royal Ridge Elementary School: 5933 Royal Ridge Dr., San Antonio, TX 78239
- Judson ISD Educational Resource Center: 8205 Palisades Dr., Live Oak, TX 78233
- Montgomery Elementary School: 7047 Montgomery Dr., San Antonio, TX 78239
- Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman St., Kirby, TX 78219
- China Grove City Hall: 2412 FM 1516 S., China Grove, TX 78263
- St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM - 1346, St. Hedwig, TX 78152
- East Central High School: 7173 FM 1628, San Antonio, TX 78263
- East Central Development Center: 12271 Donop Rd., San Antonio, TX 78223
- Harmony Elementary School: 10625 Green Lake St., San Antonio, TX 78223
- City Hall Elmendorf: 8304 FM 327, Elmendorf, TX 78112
- Park Village Elementary School: 5855 Midcrown, San Antonio, TX 78218
- Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy. 87 E., San Antonio, TX 78222
- Coronado Village Elementary School: 213 Amistad Blvd., Universal City, TX 78148
- Sam Houston High School: 4635 E. Houston, San Antonio, TX 78220
- Spring Meadows Elementary School: 7135 Elm Trail Dr., San Antonio, TX 78244
- Northeast Lakeview College: 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd., Universal City, TX 78148
- Miller’s Point Elementary School: 7027 Misty Ridge Dr., Converse, TX 78109
- El Dorado Elementary School: 12634 El Sendero, San Antonio, TX 78233
- Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78233
- Woodstone Elementary School: 5602 Fountainwood, San Antonio, TX 78233
- Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Rd., San Antonio, TX 78220
- Ray D. Corbett Junior High School: 12000 Ray Corbett Dr., Schertz, TX 78154
- Judson ISD Performing Arts Center: 9443 Schaefer Rd., Converse, TX 78109
- Honor Elementary School: 3610 N. Graytown Rd., Converse, TX 78109
- Universal City Hall: 2150 Universal City Blvd., Universal City, TX 78148
- Agnes Cotton Academy: 1616 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78212
- Woodlake Hills Middle School: 6625 Woodlake Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78244
- Paschall Elementary School: 6351 Lake View Dr., San Antonio, TX 78244
- Northern Hills Elementary School: 13901 Higgins Rd., San Antonio, TX 78217
- Stahl Elementary School: 5222 Stahl Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247
- Universal City Library: 100 Northview Dr., Universal City, TX 78148
- Elolf STEAM Academy: 6335 Beech Trail Dr., Converse, TX 78109
- East Central ISD Admin. Office: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd., San Antonio, TX 78263
- Henry Metzger Middle School: 7475 Binz-Engleman Rd., San Antonio, TX 78244
How to know if you’re registered to vote
The last day to register to vote in this election has passed.
Click here to check your status (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).
What to do if you have lost your voter registration card
If you are registered but have lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.
What ID do you need to vote in Texas?
You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID. Bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:
- Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.
- United States Passport (book or card).