List: Endorsements for San Antonio mayoral candidates

SAN ANTONIO – Public endorsements are emerging for the final two candidates in the San Antonio mayor’s race, Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos.

Jones and Pablos defeated 25 other candidates on May 3, but since neither secured 50% of the vote, they will meet again in the June 7 runoff.

Prominent figures and organizations that withheld their endorsements initially are now publicly declaring their support.

Who’s endorsing whom in the San Antonio mayoral runoff election?

As of Tuesday, May 13, here’s what we know about the endorsements and supporters for mayoral candidates.

Rolando Pablos

Pablos, the former Texas secretary of state and Texas Public Utility commissioner, received 17% of the vote in the May 3 election.

The San Antonio Police Officers’ Association, the union representing SAPD officers, announced it is publicly backing Pablos in the runoff.

SAPOA President Danny Diaz announced the endorsement on Tuesday, May 13.

“If you support law enforcement and a safer community, we encourage you to vote for our endorsed candidates on June 7,” Diaz said in a news conference.

Following the endorsement, Pablos emphasized that crime is a concern in the city, and his main focus is ensuring adequate funding for law enforcement.

Other notable supporters listed on Pablos’ campaign website include:

Julie and Balous Miller of Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Maggie and Gordon Hartman

Former Congressman Will Hurd

Gina Ortiz Jones

Jones is an Air Force veteran who served as undersecretary of the Air Force in Washington, D.C. She received the majority of the vote — 27% — in the May 3 election.

On Facebook, Jones said she’s endorsed by:

Former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

District 3 Councilwoman Phyllia Viagran

District 4 Councilman-elect Edward Mungia

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo

American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)

City Employees Union

In a joint statement posted on Facebook, Hardberger and Julián Castro said: “As former mayors of this great city, we enthusiastically support former Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones for mayor of San Antonio. We are confident Gina will bring our community together with a strong, positive vision for our city’s future and a commitment to serving all San Antonians. She has the experience, judgment and integrity to stand up for what’s right, even when it’s not easy.

“We are convinced Gina is the right choice for mayor and we ask you and your family to vote for her on June 7th.”

This article will be updated as more endorsements are announced.