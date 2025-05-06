Skip to main content
San Antonio mayoral runoff candidates to take debate stage at San Antonio College

Tuesday night‘s mayoral debate will be livestreamed on KSAT Plus and in this article

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos are heading to a runoff for the San Antonio mayor’s seat. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio mayoral race is down from 27 candidates to two.

Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos will participate in their first debate since they became the top two vote-getters in the May 3 election.

The debate will be hosted Tuesday night at San Antonio College’s Loftin Student Center Fiesta Room, according to a news release. The debate is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday night‘s mayoral debate will be livestreamed on KSAT Plus and in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Ortiz Jones earned the most votes in San Antonio’s mayoral race (27%) while Pablos took second place with 17% of the vote.

Because neither Ortiz Jones nor Pablos earned the necessary 50% plus one vote to win the race outright, both candidates are heading to a runoff scheduled for June 7.

The winner of the June 7 runoff would serve as mayor for four years.

