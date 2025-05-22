Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
92º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

BALLOT: June 7 runoff election for San Antonio mayor, city council

Early voting runs from May 27-June 3

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Tags: Vote 2025, Bexar County, San Antonio, San Antonio Mayoral Election, City Council
Vote 2025 (Graham Media Group)

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page.

San Antonio voters will head to the polls for a runoff election on June 7, where the city’s mayoral seat and four city council positions are up for grabs.

Recommended Videos

Registered voters in San Antonio have more than 30 places to cast ballots during early voting, which starts on May 27 and ends on June 3. Polling locations include schools, libraries, churches and community centers.

>> Where to vote early for San Antonio’s runoff election on June 7

The last day to register to vote in this election has passed. Click here to check your status. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 27 (received, not postmarked).

See the full sample ballot:

Municipalities

San Antonio

For Mayor (Para Alcalde)

  • Rolando Pablos
  • Gina Ortiz Jones

For Council, District 1 (Para Concejal, Distrito 1)

  • Sukh Kaur
  • Patty Gibbons

For Council, District 6 (Para Concejal, Distrito 6)

  • Kelly Ann Gonzalez
  • Ric Galvan

For Council, District 8 (Para Concejal, Distrito 8)

  • Ivalis Meza Gonzalez
  • Paula McGee

For Council, District 9 (Para Concejal, Distrito 9)

  • Angi Taylor Aramburu
  • Misty Spears

Important dates for the June 7 runoff

  • May 27: Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received).
  • May 27-June 3: Early voting period.
  • June 7: Election Day; polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Andrew Wilson headshot

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Loading...

KSAT DEALS