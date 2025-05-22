BALLOT: June 7 runoff election for San Antonio mayor, city council

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page.

San Antonio voters will head to the polls for a runoff election on June 7, where the city’s mayoral seat and four city council positions are up for grabs.

Registered voters in San Antonio have more than 30 places to cast ballots during early voting, which starts on May 27 and ends on June 3. Polling locations include schools, libraries, churches and community centers.

The last day to register to vote in this election has passed. Click here to check your status. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 27 (received, not postmarked).

See the full sample ballot:

Municipalities

San Antonio

For Mayor (Para Alcalde)

Rolando Pablos

Gina Ortiz Jones

For Council, District 1 (Para Concejal, Distrito 1)

Sukh Kaur

Patty Gibbons

For Council, District 6 (Para Concejal, Distrito 6)

Kelly Ann Gonzalez

Ric Galvan

For Council, District 8 (Para Concejal, Distrito 8)

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez

Paula McGee

For Council, District 9 (Para Concejal, Distrito 9)

Angi Taylor Aramburu

Misty Spears

Important dates for the June 7 runoff

May 27: Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received).

May 27-June 3: Early voting period.

June 7: Election Day; polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..