Where to vote early for San Antonio’s runoff election on June 7

Registered voters in San Antonio have more than 30 places to cast ballots during early voting in the June 7 runoff election.

Five seats are up for grabs in San Antonio after no one secured more than 50% of the vote in the May 3 election. The runoff will take place in the races for San Antonio mayor as well as City Council seats in districts 1, 6, 8 and 9.

Early voting starts Tuesday, May 27, and ends on Tuesday, June 3. Election day is June 7.

Polling locations include schools, libraries, churches and community centers.

Hours

Tuesday, May 27 through May 30: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 31: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 1: Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, June 2 through Tuesday, June 3: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting locations

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period.

Bexar County Justice Center: 300 Dolorosa

Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Road

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

East Central ISD Admin. Office - Board Room: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Road

Encino Branch Library: 2515 E. Evans Road

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Drive

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center: 2809 Broadway

Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Road

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College – Mountain Laurel Hall: 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Our Lady of the Lake University: 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College – Palomino Center: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Road

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio College - Victory Center: 1819 N. Main Ave.

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy. 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library: 15060 Judson Road

St. Philip’s College: 1801 MLK Drive

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

UTSA: 1 UTSA Circle

Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Road

How to know if you’re registered to vote

The last day to register to vote in this election has passed.

Click here to check your status (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

What to do if you have lost your voter registration card

If you are registered but have lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID. Bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

United States Passport (book or card).

Important dates for the June 7 runoff

May 27: Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received).

May 27-June 3: Early voting period.

June 7: Election Day; polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.