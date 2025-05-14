Skip to main content
KSAT, Trinity University to host televised debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. on May 21

Runoff debate between Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos will consist of panelists and be moderated by Steve Spriester

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Nate Mills, Director, Creative Services

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

.KSAT and Trinity University will host a televised debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. on May 21, 2025. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is partnering with Trinity University to host a primetime debate between mayoral candidates Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos on Wednesday, May 21.

The debate will air live at 7 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus, and KSAT.com.

Ortiz Jones and Pablos have very different views on how they would lead San Antonio, and KSAT will explore those differences in a televised debate.

“With so much change and growth happening in San Antonio, this mayoral election weighs heavy on voters and the future of our home”, KSAT Vice President and General Manager Ashley Parker said. “KSAT12 is honored to give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates, in a more in-depth and connective way on all platforms.”

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will moderate the debate. KSAT’s Myra Arthur will be part of the panel along with Trinity Professors Juan Sepulveda and Christine Drennon.

The audience will include invited guests, Trinity students and members of the San Antonio GI Forum.

This election will see a return to four-year terms for San Antonio’s mayor, something that either Ortiz Jones or Pablos will be the first to serve.

The city is also facing major decisions on how to balance an expected budget shortfall, and whether or not to fund the so-called “Project Marvel,” a new sports and entertainment district that includes a new arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

“Helping our community, viewers and voters see where these candidates stand on the issues that directly impact them, is our mission at KSAT12,” Spriester said. “Our goal for this debate is to paint the full picture and give each voter the final tools they need to make an informed decision.”

The KSAT Mayoral Debate comes less than a week before early voting in the runoff election. Early voting starts on May 27 and runs until June 3.

Election day is June 7.

Meet the candidates:

