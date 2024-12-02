John Courage drops out of the 2025 race for San Antonio mayor

SAN ANTONIO – District 9 City Councilman John Courage has dropped out of the race for San Antonio mayor in 2025.

Courage made the announcement in an email to supporters on Monday.

The councilman was the first to file for the seat in January. Now, he’s the first to drop out.

“After careful reflection, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for Mayor of our wonderful city. This decision has not been made lightly, and I want to share my thoughts with you openly and transparently,” Courage said in the email.

Courage said while he believed at the time he “still had more to contribute to our community” he’s realized that his age and health will prevent him from continuing his quest as mayor.

“When I decided to run, I was 72 years old. By the time the next mayoral term concludes, I would be 78 years old. While I am fortunate to feel well today, I have encountered some health challenges that require greater attention to ensure my continued well-being,” Courage said.

Courage added that his wife recently retired, and “this time of transition has reinforced the importance of prioritizing our health and cherishing the moments we have together.”

The councilman said while he’s stepping out of the race, he remains committed to serving District 9 residents until the end of his term. Courage, 72, is a retired teacher and U.S. Air Force veteran. He also served a four-year term on the Alamo Colleges District Board of Trustees.

Courage‘s exit from the mayoral race leaves one of the following candidates to succeed Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who must leave office due to term limits: District 8 Councilman Manny Peláez, District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos, and tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano.

You can read Courage’s full statement to supporters below:

After careful reflection, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for Mayor of our wonderful city. This decision has not been made lightly, and I want to share my thoughts with you openly and transparently. Last November, I began to seriously consider running for Mayor in the May 2025 election. At that time, I felt personally ready, proud of the progress we’ve made during my tenure on the City Council, and deeply moved by the outpouring of encouragement from many of you who believed in my vision and leadership. With the support of my family and friends, I announced my candidacy in January of this year, believing I still had more to contribute to our community. However, as the past year has unfolded, I have come to recognize the profound truth that life is dynamic and circumstances evolve. While I remain passionate about public service, I must also acknowledge the realities of my age and health. When I decided to run, I was 72 years old. By the time the next mayoral term concludes, I would be 78 years old. While I am fortunate to feel well today, I have encountered some health challenges that require greater attention to ensure my continued well-being. Additionally, my wife and I are entering a new chapter in our lives. After more than 50 years of work, she has recently retired, and together we have begun envisioning what this next phase holds for us and our family. This time of transition has reinforced the importance of prioritizing our health and cherishing the moments we have together. Serving our community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. My years of service to District 9 and the City of San Antonio have brought me immense pride and fulfillment. I am deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in me and for the support and appreciation I have received from our neighbors and friends. These experiences have reaffirmed my belief in the strength, resilience, and spirit of our city. As I step back from this mayoral race, I remain fully committed to serving the residents of District 9 and ensuring that my team and I continue to work diligently on your behalf until the conclusion of my term. While change is a constant in life, so too is the enduring opportunity to contribute in meaningful ways. Although this path has shifted, my dedication to San Antonio remains unwavering. Thank you for your understanding, your encouragement, and your belief in the power of community.