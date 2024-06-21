FULL INTERVIEW: San Antonio mayoral candidate Manny Pelaez discusses his vision for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – After the maximum four terms as a San Antonio councilman, Manny Pelaez (D8) is looking for a different seat at the dais.

Pelaez sat down with KSAT recently to discuss his vision for the city and his track record as a council member.

You can watch the full discussion below:

BACKGROUND:

Pelaez joins District 9 Councilman John Courage and Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano in the race for the wide-open mayoral election in May 2025, as Mayor Ron Nirenberg will term out after his fourth, two-year term.

Pelaez hinted at a run in June 2023, less than a week after being sworn in for his final term. Pelaez won 70% of the vote while facing one challenger, Cesario Garcia, in his 2023 election.

Pelaez is an attorney with a business and police-friendly reputation. He is also known for his outspoken opinions during council discussions and his advocacy against domestic violence.

In a YouTube post, Pelaez said he has “actionable, common-sense solutions to make us safer, smarter, and stronger.”

“We can get our economy back on track, support our police and first responders, and put San Antonio first—without ever losing what makes us unique and authentic,” Pelaez said on social media. Watch his campaign video here.

District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda previously confirmed to KSAT that she planned to run for the seat in the May 2025 election but has not officially announced her candidacy. District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia previously told KSAT she is interested but “won’t be making an announcement any time soon.”