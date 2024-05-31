Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano announces San Antonio mayoral run

SAN ANTONIO – This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Irys co-founder and CEO Beto Altamirano released a video Friday morning announcing his campaign for San Antonio mayor in 2025.

Recommended Videos

“I’m running for Mayor because the ‘story of us’ is San Antonio’s next chapter. Our city has always been defined by its rich heritage and the people that call it home. This journey isn’t about one of us; it’s about all of us. Together, we can build the future of this great city” Altamirano said in an accompanying news release.

The video announcement comes ahead of a campaign kickoff event Saturday morning at the Friendly Spot Ice House.

With Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s fourth, two-year term ending in 2025, the mayor’s seat will be wide open for the first time since Phil Hardberger left in 2009, when there was a two-term limit.

Altamirano is the first candidate outside City Hall to throw his hat in the ring. Councilman Manny Pelaez (D8) and Councilman John Courage (D9) are the only other candidates to have publicly announced they are running.

Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda (D6) has also told KSAT she plans to run, and Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia (D4) is considering a bid. However, neither has made an officially launched a campaign.

On Thursday, former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos appeared to soft-launch a campaign with the creation of a new “nonpartisan public policy research collective” focused on the 2025 mayor’s race.