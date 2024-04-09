Councilman Manny Pelaez announces run for San Antonio mayor

SAN ANTONIO – The race for the San Antonio mayor’s seat is already starting to heat up even with the election more than a year away.

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez announced his campaign for mayor Tuesday on social media.

He joins District 9 Councilman John Courage in the race for the wide-open mayoral election in May 2025, as Mayor Ron Nirenberg will term out after his fourth, two-year term.

Pelaez hinted at a run in June 2023, less than a week after being sworn in for his final term. Pelaez won 70% of the vote while facing one challenger, Cesario Garcia, in his 2023 election.

Pelaez is an attorney with a business and police-friendly reputation. He is also known for his outspoken opinions during council discussions and his advocacy against domestic violence.

In a YouTube post on Tuesday, Pelaez said he has “actionable, common-sense solutions to make us safer, smarter, and stronger.”

“We can get our economy back on track, support our police and first responders, and put San Antonio first—without ever losing what makes us unique and authentic,” Pelaez said on social media. Watch his campaign video here.

District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda previously confirmed to KSAT that she planned to run for the seat in the May 2025 election but has not officially announced her candidacy. District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia previously told KSAT she is interested but “won’t be making an announcement any time soon.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

