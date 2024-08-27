Former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos announces run for San Antonio mayor

SAN ANTONIO – Former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos announced Tuesday that he is running for mayor of San Antonio in the 2025 election.

In addition to his tenure as Texas Secretary of State from 2017-2018, Pablos also served as commissioner of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, and chairman of the Texas Racing Commission. He is a long-time resident of San Antonio, veteran entrepreneur and community leader.

Pablos also served as a senior advisor to Gov. Greg Abbott on Mexican and International affairs.

“This is a pivotal moment for our city,” Pablos said in a news release. “As San Antonio continues to grow and face significant challenges, it demands bold and visionary leadership. I am entering the race to ensure our city embraces much needed change and seeks a brighter, more prosperous future for every resident. We need to act with urgency to match the competitive pace of other Texas cities vying for quality jobs and investments.”

Pablos hinted that he was seeking a mayoral run after he announced in May that he created a new nonprofit to create a “public policy blueprint” ahead of the May 2025 race.

He joins a growing list of candidates seeking to succeed Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who is leaving office due to term limits.

Others who have announced their intention for mayor include tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano and council members Manny Peláez, John Courage and Adriana Rocha Garcia.