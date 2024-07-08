FULL INTERVIEW: Mayoral candidate John Courage wants to ‘continue building’ on current initiatives

SAN ANTONIO – For the maximum four terms, John Courage has represented San Antonio’s North Side as the District 9 councilman.

However, with Mayor Ron Nirenberg leaving office next spring — also because of term limits — the mayor’s seat will be wide open for the first time since 2009. Hoping to get an early start on campaigning, Courage became the first of three candidates so far to officially announce he’s running.

Courage sat down with KSAT recently to discuss his vision for the city, which largely includes continuing current initiatives and his track record as a council member.

You can watch Courage’s full interview below:

BACKGROUND

Courage, 72, is a retired teacher and U.S. Air Force veteran. He also served a four-year term on the Alamo Colleges District Board of Trustees.

After four terms representing the North Side, Courage will be termed out of his council seat next year. While he doesn’t think there are any significant issues outstanding from his time on the dais, he told reporters at his campaign announcement that he also feels that he’s not done.

“I think that I have more to offer in the way of reasonableness and being responsive to the community and just using common sense in the decisions that need to be made,” he said.

He has already been through 10 campaigns, including bids for U.S. Congress, Texas Senate, city council and the community college board.