Local News

All runoff election results for San Antonio mayor, city council on June 7, 2025

Live, updated election results for San Antonio mayor, city council

The San Antonio runoff election will be held on June 7, 2025. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on June 7, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

In the June 7 runoff election, several candidates are competing to secure open seats on the San Antonio City Council, including mayor.

With Mayor Ron Nirenberg at the end of his term limit, Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos are battling for the city’s top elected position.

As for the council races, four seats are currently up for grabs, with the other six decided last month.

In the District 1 race, incumbent Sukh Kaur and candidate Patty Gibbons are competing for the open seat. Kaur captured 49% of the vote in the May 3 general election, which was a few hundred shy of enough to win outright. Kaur is the only incumbent in the runoff election.

District 6 came down to Kelly Ann Gonzalez and Ric Galvan after a tight race on May 3. Either Gonzalez or Galvan will replace former Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, who stepped down for an unsuccessful mayoral run.

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez or Paula McGee will be the new face representing District 8. Although Meza Gonzalez led the field in the May 3 six-way race with 40% of the vote, McGee believes she could make some noise in the two-way race.

The race for District 9 comes down to Misty Spears and Angi Taylor Aramburu. One of them will succeed longtime Councilman John Courage, who also ran for mayor.

All races

Mayor, City of San Antonio

Candidate

Votes

%

Rolando Pablos
Rolando Pablos
00%
Gina Ortiz Jones
Gina Ortiz Jones
00%

City Council, Dist. 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Sukh Kaur
Sukh Kaur*
00%
Patty Gibbons
Patty Gibbons
00%
*Incumbent

City Council, Dist. 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Kelly Ann Gonzalez
Kelly Ann Gonzalez
00%
Ric Galvan
Ric Galvan
00%

City Council, Dist. 8

Candidate

Votes

%

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez
Ivalis Meza Gonzalez
00%
Paula McGee
Paula McGee
00%

City Council, Dist. 9

Candidate

Votes

%

Misty Spears
Misty Spears
00%
Angi Taylor Aramburu
Angi Taylor Aramburu
00%

Mayor, City of Eagle Pass

Candidate

Votes

%

Aaron Valdez
00%
Monica J. Cruz
00%

Pearsall ISD School Board Trustee, PL 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Eulogio "Logie" Rodriguez*
00%
Dora Mata-Rodriguez
00%
*Incumbent
San Antonio City Council districts map (KSAT)

