RESULTS: District 1, San Antonio City Council runoff election on June 7, 2025

The San Antonio runoff election will be held on June 7, 2025.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on June 7, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

The race for District 1 is a runoff between incumbent Sukh Kaur, who is running for her second term, and Patty Gibbons.

In the May 3 general election, Kaur secured 49% of the vote, but it was just short of what she needed to win outright. Kaur is the only incumbent forced into a runoff this election.

Kaur’s runoff challenger, Gibbons, garnered 18% of the vote. Gibbons worked for nonprofits and commissions within the district.

The winner of the race will serve a four-year term in office.

District 1 includes parts of downtown and the North Side along U.S. Highway 281.

BACKGROUND

Kaur’s campaign website highlights her priorities as enhancing streets and sidewalks, ensuring safety in neighborhoods and parks, preventing displacement, and engaging directly with small businesses.

Gibbons graduated from Woodridge High School in Northampton, Ohio. She has served as the CEO of Gibbons Surveying & Mapping for over 20 years.

Gibbons’ priorities include enhancing community safety, upgrading infrastructure, and fostering a business-friendly environment.

Following the results of the May 3 general election, Kaur spoke with KSAT about her support from voters and future plans.

“I think today’s showing demonstrates that we have a lot of support in District 1,” Kaur said. “And there’s a lot of work yet to do. We’ve learned a lot, and I think that was demonstrated in this campaign, but we also know we have the right team to lead the work forward.”

KSAT also reached out to Gibbons for comment. However, she did not provide one.

