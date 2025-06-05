KSAT’s election night livestream with results, reaction, analysis for San Antonio’s Mayoral Runoff Election

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on June 7, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur will host a livestream on June 7 at 7 p.m. with live results for the Municipal Runoff Election, including the race for San Antonio’s mayor between Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos, as well as four San Antonio City Council seats.

Candidates, guests and reporters will join the stream in the KSAT newsroom and at watch parties across San Antonio.

Panelists that will be joining the livestream are:

Demonte Alexander, CEO of Citizen Reach and a military veteran

Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner

Ana Ramón, Executive Director of Annie’s List

Municipal Runoff Election Power Panel (KSAT 2025)

The livestream will be available in the video player above, on the homepage of KSAT.com and on KSAT Plus.

