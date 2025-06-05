Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT’s election night livestream with results, reaction, analysis for San Antonio’s Mayoral Runoff Election

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur convene the ‘Power Panel’ to cover runoff election night live

Landon Lowe, Streaming Executive Producer

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

June 7 runoff election (KSAT 2025)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on June 7, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur will host a livestream on June 7 at 7 p.m. with live results for the Municipal Runoff Election, including the race for San Antonio’s mayor between Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos, as well as four San Antonio City Council seats.

>>WATCH: San Antonio mayoral candidates Gina Ortiz Jones, Rolando Pablos face off in KSAT’s live televised debate

Candidates, guests and reporters will join the stream in the KSAT newsroom and at watch parties across San Antonio.

Panelists that will be joining the livestream are:

  • Demonte Alexander, CEO of Citizen Reach and a military veteran
  • Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner
  • Ana Ramón, Executive Director of Annie’s List
Municipal Runoff Election Power Panel (KSAT 2025)

The livestream will be available in the video player above, on the homepage of KSAT.com and on KSAT Plus.

More election coverage from KSAT:

