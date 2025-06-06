RESULTS: District 6, San Antonio City Council runoff election on June 7, 2025

The San Antonio runoff election will be held on June 7, 2025.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on June 7, 2025. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Kelly Ann Gonzalez and Ric Galvan advanced to the June 7 runoff election in what has been a tight race to represent District 6 on the San Antonio City Council.

Gonzalez and Galvan finished with 20% and 19% of the vote, respectively, in the May 3 general election.

Either candidate would be new to the job. Current District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda ran unsuccessfully for mayor rather than seeking a final two years on the council.

Councilmembers elected will serve four-year terms under new rules approved by voters last November.

District 6 covers the West and Northwest Side, where development has collided with infrastructure gaps.

BACKGROUND

Galvan, a City Hall staffer and president of the Pipers Meadow Neighborhood Association, was born in San Antonio. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Galvan’s career experience includes a director of special projects position for the City of San Antonio.

During an interview with KSAT, Galvan emphasized why he believes affordability and infrastructure are important.

“With District 6 taking on a lot of San Antonio’s rapid growth, many of our working families, like my own, have experienced significant challenges,” Galvan said, highlighting housing costs, traffic safety and public investment in underserved areas.

Gonzalez, a labor organizer and small business owner, is a lifelong resident of District 6 and is advocating for better wages, stronger services, equitable investment in neighborhoods, proactive crime prevention, more educational opportunities, reliable transit and adequate lighting.

“I’ll bring a proactive, community-first approach to city services, one that centers the voices of residents who know their neighborhoods best,” she said.

Gonzalez said she aims to ensure infrastructure and bond funding are “equitably distributed to the areas that have been left behind.”

“I’m running because I believe District 6 deserves a councilmember who shows up, listens, and delivers real results for working families,” Gonzalez said.

