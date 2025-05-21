Some San Antonio voters already have their minds made up ahead of mayoral runoff election

SAN ANTONIO – In the hours before San Antonio’s mayoral candidates Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos are set to face off in a televised debate on KSAT, some voters said they have already made their choices.

Pablos and Ortiz Jones emerged as the top two from a field of 27 candidates in the May 3 election. They are now set to compete in the runoff election on June 7.

Before the runoff, both candidates have been participating in a series of debates, including one airing and streaming at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

For some voters, though, what the candidates have to say may fall on deaf ears. They already have their minds made up.

“I’m going with Gina,” said Andrew Avelar. “We need to take a bite out of crime and our property taxes.”

Avelar said he believes Ortiz Jones is the person who can accomplish all of his goals for the city.

Mary Jane Perez said she also supports Ortiz Jones.

“Ortiz (Jones) has other points of view for San Antonio,” Perez said.

Perez said that in the wake of cuts at the federal level, she is interested in a candidate who will fight for San Antonio to maintain social programs, including those that help underprivileged students.

Meanwhile, Jeff Phillips plans to vote for Pablos, someone he believes will help build up the city’s bottom line.

“That knows how to go out and bring businesses in, bring people in to further the economy,” Phillips said. “I want a strong mayor that’s going to stand up for San Antonio. For the people.”

However, not everyone is as invested in the mayoral race.

Chris Wyatt, who was hoping to hook a few fish at Woodlawn Lake, said the only thing he planned to cast was his fishing line.

Wyatt said he’s putting the ballot on the back burner for now.

“Both (candidates), I’m not too interested in and don’t know much about them,” Wyatt said. “Our last mayor did such a great job; it’s kind of hard to follow those shoes.”

Pablos and Ortiz Jones, however, hope to do just that.

